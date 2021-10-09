3 Latin American gourmet brunches to check out in Singapore

Cafe brunch hopping has its upsides but there’s only so much eggs benny or scrambled eggs with sausages and bacon one can eat. Making full use of the diverse cuisine in Singapore, we round up three Latin American brunches for those wanting more kick to their first meal of the day.

Feast on different Mexican specialities under one roof at Canchita Peruvian Cuisine. The Canchita Brunch every weekend offers a superb spread of dishes inspired by the regional cuisines of Mexico, such as Zacatecas, Oacaxa, Baja California and Veracruz, plus of course a variety of Peruvian dishes.

Meat lovers will crave the Arroz Con Pato, a homemade duck confit with fragrant coriander and dark beer rice, and Entrana, a skirt steak served with grilled vegetables and adobo sauce.

You can also enjoy brunch dishes like Huevos Rancheros and Peruvian Prawn Omelette, or whisk yourself away to the streets of Mexico with street foods like Beef Tongue Tacos and Elotitos, where grilled baby corn is served with chipotle mayo and cotija cheese.

Luxe up your meal with a Seafood Platter comprising a generous mix of oysters, Peruvian-style mussels, Tiger’s Milk shots, and aji Amarillo fish ceviche, all of which can be topped up with 50gm of Russian caviar.

This is great for sharing if you want to try other items. A highlight too is the range of ceviches offered exclusively on weekends, such as the Canchita Tiger’s Milk comprising fish, limes, chilli, crispy Peruvian corn, plantains, and fried calamari. Or the Vuelve A La Vida: Prawns, fish, calamari and crabmeat in a traditional tomato juice and lime marinade, served with crispy tortillas.

Pair your meal with a selection of Latin American-inspired cocktails, including the brandy-based Pisco Punch and the citrusy Margarita Tamarindo.

9A 9B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247698. Tel: 6232 7895

Carne, the sustainable burger chain by world-renowned Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, recently introduced additional items to its menu, including two new Singapore-exclusive burgers and an expanded breakfast menu.

The new offerings continue to showcase their good-for-you and earth-friendly ethos through mouth-watering creations. Early birds can start their day on a high note with Carne’s wholesome breakfast items (available 8am-12pm).

The health conscious can go for the new Keto Breakfast of grass-fed beef sausage and locally-grown vegetables, avocado, and rocket salad (you can customise with more add-ons) or the satisfying and Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich, which uses a fluffy housemade artisanal brioche butter bun.

If you get there closer to lunch hour, check out the all-day dining menu (available from 10.30am-10.30pm). Feast on the new Singapore-exclusive Grilled Beef and Double Mushroom, which sees a juicy grass-fed beef patty accompanied by succulent slices of shiitake mushroom and mushroom duxelles in a fluffy brioche bun.

Another one to sink your teeth into is the Beef & Chimichurri Burger, whose patty is perked up with a punchy signature chimichurri, smoked scamorza cheese, pickled jalapeño and tomato salsa.

Complete your meal with the addictive Triple Cooked Agra Fries and a beverage of your choice like a salted caramel milkshake (concocted with dulce de leche, praline and whipped cream). Or for something refreshing, try the Grapefruit Mate Iced Tea, made from organic mate tea (an Argentinian staple).

All the wines are available at a special top-up price of $8.80 with the combo of burger, fries and a drink. Do ask the waitstaff for recommendations of their organic, biodynamic wine. End on a sweet note with the newly introduced crispy cinnamon-dusted churros which come with a choice of two dips (dark chocolate, vanilla chantilly, lemon curd or dulce de leche).

88 Amoy St, Singapore 069907. Tel: 8868 4388

The Butcher’s Wife, a casual natural wine bar and kitchen at Tiong Bahru, known for its gluten-free creations is now offering a new all-day dining concept.

It recently extended its operating hours from 11.30am to 9.30pm every Tuesday to Sunday. Brazil-born, Paris-trained head chef Mariana Campos, continues to offer meals with Brazilian influences along with a touch of Asian flavours.

Many of the dishes are great for sharing so you can try more of the inventive items. Tuck into Pão de Queijo, a classic Brazilian snack of cheese bread fused with fermented tapioca pulp and a special blend of cheeses, and perked up with a punchy tomato and chilli sambal.

Or munch on deep-fried prawns coated with crunchy sago and desiccated coconut, and served with a mayonnaise made with açai berries, an Amazonian superfood.

For something more robust, try the Moqueca, a traditional Brazilian seafood stew brimming with an assortment of seafood, and served with toasted banana oats farofa (toasted cassava mixture). Dishes with an Asian slant includes the Marinated Chicken Thigh Dosa dressed in fermented cashew cream, and topped with pickled chayote.

The meat is wrapped in a crispy South Indian crepe made using fermented lentils and rice. Complement your meal with natural wines curated by Drunken Farmer.

19 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168650. Tel: 6221 9307

This article was first published in The Peak.