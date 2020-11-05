3 luxury resale stores to check out online now

When it comes to second-hand shopping, it's no longer just about accessible luxury. Partly, but mostly driven by a desire to shop more ethically and to become more sustainable.

"People are much more aware of their role in the circular economy," says Hanushka Toni, who owns Sellier Knightsbridge, a luxury consignment store in London.

"Of course fast fashion will always have its place, but there is a certain responsibility that comes with being a consumer and more people are realising how collectively, we as individuals can make a hugely positive change for our environment."

In that spirit, we've rounded up three online stores for the best preloved, authentic designer finds.

Sellier Knightsbridge

Founded by mother-daughter duo Hanushka Toni and Dina Ibrahimova, Sellier is known for its collection of rare Hermès bags. It's all you will find on their site, but follow the store on Instagram stories and you'll be treated to the rest of their extensive inventory.

They post regularly, talking through an array that spans everything from Birkin and Kelly bags, unworn, new season pieces from brands like Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Loewe, Phoebe Philo-era Celine, to shoes in all forms and sizes from covetable super brands.

The store is selective about what it takes, keeping a tight edit from a diverse group of sellers. Their best stock, Hanushka says, comes from the same people every season. They are ultra-high net worth and passionate about fashion.

Items go through a painstaking authentication process; each item is carefully inspected before it goes to an external service as a final step.

Buying is straightforward. Drop them a message on Instagram if something catches your eye. They accept payment by PayPal or bank transfer, and shipping takes up to five days internationally.

Be quick, the good stuff sells fast.

Kern1

This Netherland-based online store does one thing and does it remarkably well: authentic, vintage Chanel jackets. It's run by Tami Kern, who personally acquires and vets each piece, and as you would imagine, is passionate about she sells.

"Every jacket is pictured for the website in a different way, to make its beauty stand out," Tami says. "What I enjoy so much about them, is that each one has its own character, while being so recognizably Chanel."

A lot of the pieces are from around 30 years ago, so you might find a Karl Lagerfeld-designed jacket from the 80s or 90s, though occasionally there are ones from more recent collections.

Tami sources her jackets from vintage stores or private collectors, selecting only the ones that have been kept in pristine condition. If you've any doubts about a piece, write to her.

Tami likens finding the right jacket for someone to matchmaking, because she only carries single pieces and she wants her customers to own something that will stay in their wardrobe for a lifetime.

You mustn't dawdle though, new pieces are often snapped up within minutes and it'll be the one that got away. Payments are made via Stripe or Paypal, and your piece will be shipped by PostNL (4-11 business days) or DHL Express (2-3 business days).

What Goes Around Comes Around

An institution in New York and with a celebrity clientele including the entire Kardashian clan, WGACA has built a reputation over 25 years for its impressive collection of rare, pre-owned luxury pieces.

Never mind if you can't travel to the US, because their online store is top notch; brimming with everything from original concert tees, vintage Levi's, limited edition and runway pieces, Fendi Baguettes in every iteration, and Louis Vuitton artist collaborations.

What you won't find: Shoes, because the company is particular about quality and apparently worn shoes don't meet their standards.

Everything sold at WGACA is sourced from private collections, top dealers and auctions.

Shopping is made especially easy, as they've partnered with BorderFree, so you can shop in Singapore dollars and shipping costs are kept minimal. All major credit cards are accepted.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.