3-Michelin-Star chef Corey Lee to open Korean restaurant in Singapore, ingredients locally sourced from 2-storey smart farm

If you ever wanted to try Corey Lee's food, you're in luck.

The renowned three-Michelin-star chef, who is based in San Francisco, is collaborating with Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) to open a new restaurant concept in Singapore called Na Oh.

Na Oh translates to "moving from inside out" in Korean, and the establishment will specialise in traditional Korean hansik cuisine with a modern twist, shared a press release by Hyundai Motor Group.

The restaurant is slated to open in June this year.

Produce from a robotics smart farm

Apart from its star-studded chef, what else makes Na Oh special is its source of produce.

HMGICS operates a two-story vertical smart farm and by utilising cutting-edge automation and robotics technology, it has the capacity to produce more than 30kg of fresh produce daily.

It also claims to be the world’s first robotics smart farm for customer experience and the first of its kind in the world to be open to visitors.

By integrating Na Oh at HMGICS, the restaurant will source ingredients directly from this facility, offering a unique farm-to-table experience.

"It has been inspiring to bring together the innovation that Hyundai offers at HMGICS with traditional cooking techniques that we have reimagined for the menu,” said chef Corey Lee.

"I hope to bring a fresh and new option for Korean cuisine to Singapore, a country renowned for its food lovers."

Corey pointed out that while Na Oh is meant to be a casual family restaurant, they will be serving the same quality products and technical preparations usually reserved for fine dining.

"I'm excited to make this kind of dining experience more accessible," he added.

