3 new eye makeup trends you can try at home

OK, so 2021 definitely didn’t go as planned – and we know we’re not the only ones feeling a little hopeless right now with the onset of phase two restrictions yet again.

The one thing that’s boosting our mood through all this? Makeup. Think go now as the perfect time to experiment with new makeup, try out bold colours, and just go all-out with your looks.

You can rock a little makeup around the house and snap pics for your Instagram, or spend time perfecting the skills you usually don’t have the patience for (we’re looking at you, neon eyeliner).

So, after months of stalking the feeds of beauty gurus, makeup artists, and celebrities, we’ve rounded up the prettiest eye makeup trends of the year past that you can try at home:

1. Flaming Red Smoky

PHOTO: Sephora

If you've been doing the same black smoky eye since high school, it's definitely time to switch things up. Rather than going with dark colours like forest green or navy blue, test this trend: a ruby red or bright pink smoky eye.

Palettes like those from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Urban Decay let you have all the fun! Just remember to play up your lashes with plenty of mascara and/ or falsies to really make them pop.

2. Negative Space

If you're bored with regular winged liner, try this instead. By allowing a silver of skin to peek through a classic cat-eye, you can immediately take your eyeliner game to the next level with minimal effort. Warning: steady hand needed.

3. Fairy Wings

PHOTO: Instagram/ash_kholm and Sephora

You'd be hard-pressed to find two things we love more than a good old cat-eye and a bright colour palette. Team the two, and it's pretty much our idea of heaven.

While coloured eyeliner is nothing new (neons have run rampant the past year), liner looks that have been built with softer shades of lemon, lilac, baby blue, and soft pink (which we're coining fairy wings, FYI) definitely raise the trend's wearability game.

Don't think for a minute that lighter shades equal less creativity when it comes to putting together your coloured eye. Pastels may be easier to pull off, but there's still plenty of room to play.

The options are endless: try a subtle slick of lime liner, go for a multicoloured gradient wing, layer a light-hued line over deeper shadow, or double down with a pastel moment atop of a classic charcoal cat-eye.

Go thick, go thin, whatever works - looking fresh from the fairy garden is your only goal.

