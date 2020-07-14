3-night stay for the price of 2 at lyf Funan Singapore

Lyf Funan Singapore is offering customers a three-night stay for the price of two, starting at $380 for their One of a Kind apartment. Customers will receive a complimentary one-entry parking coupon, as well as a $30 CapitaVoucher.

The hotel also has a promotion package – The Ultimate Local Vacation, where rates are from $108 per night. There are complimentary perks such as early check-in at 7am and late check-out till 3pm. Pre-payment is required upon reservation and the apartment type is subject to availability.

Deal ends: Dec 31

