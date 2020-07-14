3-night stay for the price of 2 at One Degree 15 Marina Club

Enjoy a three-night stay at the price of only two nights at One Degree 15 Marina Club. The offer is available for Marina View and Hill View Rooms, with the promotion code: ONE15S3P2

Separately, the hotel is also offering 20 per cent off room rates, for Marina View Room and Hillview Room. The promotion codes are ONE15MV and ONE15HV respectively.

For reservations or enquiries, contact +65 6305 6988 or frontdesk.sc@one15marina.com

Staycations - selling out - fast! Due to overwhelming response, our website is experiencing slower speed. To book... Posted by ONE15 Marina on Monday, July 13, 2020

Deal ends: Jan 2, 2021

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.