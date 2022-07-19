3 places for durian buffets, including free-flow D24 at Jurong Point for $38

With durian season still in full swing, there are plenty of locations to get your fix of the rich creamy fruit (with even Ikea jumping in on the bandwagon). But these places are taking it up a notch with durian buffets that you can feast to your heart's content.

Jurong Point's Durian Fiesta

A durian buffet from just $38? Count us in.

Jurong Point has rolled out a Durian Fiesta, and for 60 minutes, you can dine on a free-flow of durians every Tues and Thurs, from now till Aug 21, 2022. You have the choice of the luscious D24 at $38 per adult, or the covetable Mao Shan Wang (Musang King), priced at $88 per adults. Mineral water will be provided at the event.

That's not all. Spend $80 and above at the event and you get to redeem a D24 durian (1.8kg to 2.1kg). Or purchase a single Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian (2kg and above) and get to redeem a D24 durian (1.8kg to 2.1kg)*. While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

The D24 durian buffet is at $38 (adult) and $20 (child, aged 12 years and below); for M Malls Members, it's at $34.20 (adult) and $18 (child). The Mao Shan Wang durian buffet is at $88 (adult) and $40 (child); for M Malls Members, it's at $79.20 (adult) and $36 (child). Every Tues and Thurs, from 8pm to 10pm, from now till Aug 21, 2022.

*Limited to the first 50 redemptions daily, while stocks last. Promotion is valid on weekdays from 5pm to 10pm and on weekends from 3pm to 10pm during the campaign period.

Shangri-La Singapore's Fresh Durian and Tropical Fruits Buffet

Over at Shangri-La Singapore's renowned The Line restaurant, the Fresh Durian and Tropical Fruits Buffet has made a celebrated return.

From July 29 to Aug 21, 2022, wolf down rich and creamy Mao Shan Wang and Red Prawn durians, and if that's too rich for you, there's also a variety of tropical fruits to dine on, such as mangosteen, longan, rambutan and more!.

$88++ per adult​ and $44++ per child​. Visit Shangri La Singapore's website for reservations or more information.

DurianBB's Durian Party

Enjoy a guided tasting session with durian cafe Durian BB's Signature Tasting Platter, which includes five to six different cultivars of Malaysian durians, namely Old Tree Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Tekka*, and a couple of other selected cultivars of the day. And then you'll get to fill your tummies with its renowned all-you-can-eat durian buffet.

And while you're feasting, Dato Paul (the founding president of Malaysian Durian Exporter Association) will be sharing all the fun facts about the king of fruits. Bundle prices are available, so the more people you bring, the more you save.

Tickets start from $88 per person to $418 for six persons. Durian BB is at 462 Crawford Ln, #01-65, Singapore 190462. Visit its website for tickets or more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.