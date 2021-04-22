3 places in Singapore for fried porridge

You don’t need an introduction to fried rice and fried noodles but fried porridge? This might sound like a relatively new concept to some, but it’s actually a dish with origins in Malaysia and that has been gaining momentum with more eateries in Singapore offering it.

Essentially, it is porridge that’s been fried in the wok, lending it a deep smokey flavour, and thick gloopy consistency — comfort food at its best.

1. Dynasty Fried Porridge

This zi char stall is said to be the OG of the fried porridge dish in Singapore, first created when the owners, a Malaysian couple, decided to try frying leftover porridge.

The thick gooey porridge is generously laden with pork and yam. There are also lots of fried shallots and chunks of crispy lard on top that lend flavour to the dish. After frying, it’s also cooked in a claypot so you get that extra hit of wok hei as you near the bottom of the pot.

The hawker stall is located inside Bistro 8, a coffeeshop or kopitiam under Hotel 81 Elegance at Foch Road.

You’ll also find other zi char dishes there, including KL-style Hokkien mee and san lou bee hoon. We tried the latter, which arrived looking rather promising. But while it was generous with the ingredients like squid and prawns, it lacked the crispiness and umami flavour we anticipated.

Dynasty Fried Porridge is at 30 Foch Road, Singapore 209276.

2. Old World Bak Kut Teh Yishun, Tampines & Bedok

Another player in the game is Old World Bak Kut Teh, which currently has three outlets in Tampines, Yishun and Bedok, as well as an upcoming one in Clementi. We checked out the one in Yishun, which is located in Hiap Hoe Eating House.

Its specialty is Teochew-style bak kut teh, which serves up soft, meaty ribs in a slightly peppery and aromatic soup. But here, you’ll also find fried porridge, first cooked with dark soy sauce then fried upon ordering. We went for the Sliced Pork Fried Porridge ($5). This bowl boasts less smokiness — what wok hei it has comes from the lightly charred pork slices that are also deliciously tender.

You can also go for the Mixed Pig’s Organ Fried Porridge ($5) with a variety of offal as well. Order a bowl of the deep-fried you tiao to go with the porridge, or if you’re feeling extra peckish, a bowl of the flavourful and springy fried mee sua (additional $0.50).

Old World Bak Kut Teh is at Hiap Hoe Eating House, Block 747 Yishun St 72, Singapore 760747; #01-34 T-Space, 1 Tampines North Drive 1, Singapore 528559 and #01-393 Happy Hawker, Block 204, Bedok North St 1, Singapore 460204.

3. Bowl & Bowl

While we haven’t personally been to Bowl & Bowl (at the time of writing), this is a spot to check out for porridge and fried rice that’s been cooked by robots.

The cafe boasts a fully automated cooking process (with six cooking robots) that whips up fried rice in under two minutes. It’s also added fried porridge ($4.50) to the menu, which you can top with a variety of ingredients (from $0.50) like you tiao, raw salmon slices, century egg, and shredded duck.

But with the non-stick frying pan and induction stove used by the robots, it means there’s a lack of wok hei that fried porridge is characterised by.

Bowl & Bowl is at #B1-01, Gourmet Paradise @ HDB Hub, 480 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310480.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.