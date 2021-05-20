3 restaurant delivery options for home celebrations

Birthdays and Father’s Day plans to dine out may be cancelled, but there’s no reason not to enjoy a full restaurant meal in the comfort of home. We’ve rounded up three options to have a celebratory feast at home with your loved ones.

1. Neon Pigeon

The modern izakaya’s signature dishes are now available as bento boxes, served up with their Tokyo hummus, pickles, goma salad, and a yuzu tart to round out the meal. For celebrations, they have bundles for two (Little Feeder, $98) and four (Flock Feeder, $185).

And let’s not forget the drinks: the Neon Pigeon Sake ($36 for 180ml) and cocktails like A To G(roni) ($16, 100ml) with shochu, campari, gin, and house togarashi vermouth are available too.

Available on Oddle and Deliveroo. There’s a 15 per cent discount for self-pickup orders placed via Oddle.

2. Fat Prince

Fancy some kebabs? You can now enjoy Fat Prince’s selection of kebabs at home – these include Pit Roasted Lamb, Chicken Shish, Crispy Seabass, and Okra Falafel, which are sold as Mix and Match Kebabs (3 for $30 or 6 for $58).

They also have a Royal Feast ($185), which feeds up to four. Cocktails such as their Silk Rogue ($16, 100ml) and the ginger-infused Turkish Tailor ($16, 100ml) are also available.

Available on Oddle and Deliveroo, as well as GrabFood (starting in June 2021). There’s a 15 per cent discount for self-pickup orders placed via Oddle.

3. IKO

The newly-opened restaurant on Neil Road serves up modern Japanese cuisine that you can now enjoy at home. These include their signature dishes such as such as Uni ($28), Asari ($18), Iberico Pluma ($36).

There’re also delivery-only exclusives like the DIY Zosui and Luxe Box ($88) – a premium seasonal box featuring aromatic truffle rice with toppings such as Hokkaido Bafun Uni, Torched Hokkaido Scallops, Ikura and Torched Botan Ebi.

To order, Whatsapp or call 8866 5218 from Monday to Saturday, 11:30am to 8pm. There’s a 10 per cent discount for self-pickup orders. Full menu can be found here.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.