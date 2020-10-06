3 rum-infused cream croissants for $18 at Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette has recently launched three rum-infused cream croissants, namely Rum and Almond Caramel Croissant, Rum and Earl Grey Croissant and Rum and Chocolate Cacao Croissant.

Each is priced at $6.50 and can be purchased in a bundle of three at $18 or a bundle of six at $33. The croissants are available for takeaway at all outlets or via GrabFood and islandwide delivery here.

While there is no minimum order required for delivery, there is a flat delivery fee of $10.

For orders above $80, customers can receive a complimentary bag of Paris Baguette's Korean recipe macarons, which is worth $12.50.

[ 𝗛𝗶𝗽 𝗛𝗶𝗽, 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘆! ]⁣ ⁣ Get Ready to say '𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒔' with Us! 🍻⁣ We are launching the All-New '3 Cheers Croissant' Series... Posted by Paris Baguette Singapore on Monday, June 8, 2020

Deal ends: July 19



