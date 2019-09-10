3 science-baked ways to reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is a terrifying disease, not just for the person experiencing it, but for the person's close ones as well.

While we expect our body to stop working as well as we age, we are rarely ready for cognitive decline and forgetting the ones we love.

Unfortunately, Alzheimer's disease can lead to severe dementia, a devastating neurological illness that reportedly affects 10 per cent of Singaporeans over age 60.

While research is still inconclusive on what exactly causes Alzheimer's, there have been studies regarding several lifestyle habits that can reduce your risk.

We explore the three most promising prevention methods below.

WHAT IS ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AND WHAT CAUSES IT?

Before we figure out how to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's, we must first understand what causes it.

Alzheimer's Disease is the most common disorder that falls under the umbrella term for cognitive disorders called dementia.

It is an irreversible, progressive neurodegenerative disorder where the brain cells that process, store and retrieve information die at a faster rate than normal.

In 60-80 per cent of cases, Alzheimer's disease can lead to severe dementia, which causes severe memory loss and cognitive impairment.

So far, treatments can slow the progression of Alzheimer's, but they can not stop or reverse it.

The global medical community is still unsure what causes Alzheimer's disease.

There are three risk factors: age, family history and genetics. Most people develop Alzheimer's in their late 60's.

The risk of developing Alzheimer's also increases if members in your family suffered from it as well.

In a small amount of cases (5 per cent), genetic mutations may play a role as well. One of the most heavily researched mutations that can cause Alzherimer's Disease are mutations in the Amyloid Precursor Proteins.

When the APP is mutated, it produces a particular type of peptide called beta-amyloid42.

This peptide can accumulate to form plaques and eventually causes brain cell death. The presence of this peptide plays an important role in linking other diseases, such as heart disease, to Alzheimer's.

EXERCISE AND STAY ACTIVE

There have been many articles written about the benefits of exercise, including the potential to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.