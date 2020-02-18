3 simple steps to stay healthy and boost your immunity during this season

Trying to get fit and healthy this 2020? Here are 3 simple steps for you to get healthier and boost your immunity!

STEP 1: STAY SAFE

Sanitising your hands are no longer the only essential step. In fact, your phone can actually carry more bacterial than your hands! And it is not just staying safe when you are out and about, it's also about staying safe at home. For all you know, germs can be brought into your home after you return from a day out.

For your household cleaning needs, check out these anti-bacterial wipes and household bleach that will help to wipe any germs at home. Plus, you can get them all delivered to your doorstep!

STEP 2: STAY STRONG

Keeping up a healthy lifestyle might be tough, but it is essential, especially in times like this. Vitamin tablets, protein powders and any nutritional supplements that you require can be found on iHerb, Myprotein and Watson's.

PHOTO: Pexels

Alternatively, if you'd like to build your own home gym, check out the sports equipment that you can get from Decathlon at 4.5 per cent cashback. It's surprisingly fuss-free and easier to set up a home gym than you imagined.

STEP 3: STAY BONDED

Staying at home all the time can get a little boring. If you're like me and want something new to do over the weekends, here are a few meaningful things you can do:

1. KINDLE YOUR TIME AWAY

I bought my Kindle a few years back and it has been the best addition to my library. It is slim and easy to bring everywhere, and the matte finish gives a view akin to that of a paper book. Plus, you get a huge collection of books in the library which means you'll never run out of something to read.

If you prefer traditional paper books, there's no holding you back from getting them on Book Depository!

2. JAM IT UP AT HOME

If you spend the majority of your weekends binging on blockbuster movies on Netflix, or just any shows in general, you'll want a great audio experience to go with that. If you're looking to build a surround sound system at home, this is the best time to do so!

Staying healthy with home workout sessions and Zumba classes will be even more enjoyable when the music pumps through the room and into your blood. Perfect for staying fit now!

3. ADVANCE THROUGH THE LEVELS

PHOTO: Pexels

Gaming through your phone is great, but gaming through a 55″ TV screen? The best experience EVER. Connect your Nintendo Switch to your TV and kick start a chaotic game of Overcooked or find an immersive experience on your XBOX with games like Final Fantasy and The Witcher.

4. DON'T FORGET YOUR MEALS!

Amidst the Netflix binge, game quests and book reading, you'll need to find time for food. And no, we're not talking overeating on junk food because you'll need to stay healthy now. I'm talking adequate intake of food from our food delivery partners, Deliveroo and Foodpanda, where you'll get to earn Cashback too!

This article was first published in Shopback.

