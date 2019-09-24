3 things not to do when your baby has a fever

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

YOU QUICKLY MEDICATE BABY WHEN YOU NOTICE THAT SHE IS SLIGHTLY FEVERISH

Why you shouldn't do it: Mild fevers (37.6 deg C to 37.9 deg C) aren't necessarily a bad thing. It's the body's way of fighting an infection.

"Studies have shown that if you suppress the fever a lot, it may take an even longer time to recover from the illness," explains Dr Dawn Lim, a consultant paediatrician at Kinder Clinic at Paragon Medical Centre.

Do this instead: Simple measures like giving Baby a sponge bath with room-temperature water might be good enough if her temperature is below 38 deg C, says Dr Lim.

If it still goes up, give her paracetamol. If that doesn't help and her fever continues to spike, consider a dose of ibuprofen if she is not allergic to it, says Dr Lim.

"Don't just look at the number on the thermometer. Look at the child," she reminds. "If she looks unwell, my advice would be to see a doctor."

YOU COVER YOUR FEVERISH BABY IN A BLANKET TO LET HER "SWEAT IT OUT"

Why you shouldn't do it: There's no scientific proof that this works. In fact, this could make her fever worsen and she might develop a febrile fit, which is usually associated with a spike in body temperature, warns Kang Phaik Gaik, a senior nurse manager and senior lactation consultant at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

Do this instead: Ditch the long-sleeved pyjamas and sweaters. Dress your little one in light clothing instead and keep her comfy in a well-ventilated room with open windows and an oscillating fan, she says.

Be sure to offer plenty of fluids to keep her hydrated. You'll find it much harder to bring down fever in a dehydrated baby, says Dr Natalie Epton, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist.

YOU GIVE YOUR INFANT A COLD BATH WHEN SHE IS RUNNING A HIGH FEVER

Why you shouldn't do it: This might sound like a logical solution, but Dr Epton advises against it.

The sudden low temperature will cause the skin's blood vessels to shut down and redirect the heat to her core.

"Although your little one will feel cold on the outside, she'll still be just as hot on the inside," she adds.

Do this instead: Give her a sponge bath or put her in the tub filled with room-temperature water instead, suggests Dr Lim.

When sponging Baby, Phaik Gaik says you should pay attention to the armpits and groin area. Be sure to dry her afterwards.

Monitor her temperature every three to four hours and call the paediatrician if she has symptoms like poor feeding, irritability, drowsiness, tiredness, breathing difficulties, vomiting, diarrhoea and rashes.

Watch our video below for all the do's and don'ts.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
parenting Children and Youth fever Illnesses

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training

SERVICES