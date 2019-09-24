3 things not to do when your baby has a fever

YOU QUICKLY MEDICATE BABY WHEN YOU NOTICE THAT SHE IS SLIGHTLY FEVERISH

Why you shouldn't do it: Mild fevers (37.6 deg C to 37.9 deg C) aren't necessarily a bad thing. It's the body's way of fighting an infection.

"Studies have shown that if you suppress the fever a lot, it may take an even longer time to recover from the illness," explains Dr Dawn Lim, a consultant paediatrician at Kinder Clinic at Paragon Medical Centre.

Do this instead: Simple measures like giving Baby a sponge bath with room-temperature water might be good enough if her temperature is below 38 deg C, says Dr Lim.

If it still goes up, give her paracetamol. If that doesn't help and her fever continues to spike, consider a dose of ibuprofen if she is not allergic to it, says Dr Lim.

"Don't just look at the number on the thermometer. Look at the child," she reminds. "If she looks unwell, my advice would be to see a doctor."

YOU COVER YOUR FEVERISH BABY IN A BLANKET TO LET HER "SWEAT IT OUT"