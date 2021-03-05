3 unexpected things to do in Downtown East and other activities that will entertain you all year round

Think Downtown East and its central Wild Wild Wet attraction would most certainly come to mind.

After a five-year facelift of the entire resort that was completed in late 2018, the water park has doubled in size, boasting four hectares and seven new rides.

There's also more reason to go, since one can utilise your SingapoRediscovers vouchers for this attraction.

More than just a water park

For those of us who haven't been there in ages, Downtown East is not just about the water theme park.

We took a jaunt down to Singapore's largest entertainment hub recently and were surprised by the changes in the last two years since we'd been there.

PHOTO: Downtown East

And with travelling not an option now (and neither is that road trip to JB), how is one expected to keep our children entertained during the upcoming March school holidays?

Here's why we think Downtown East checks most boxes on our list to spend an excellent day out with your family. You may be surprised by what you can find as well.

Hi Roller Indoor Skating Rink

PHOTO: Hi Roller

Frankly, we were most excited when we heard about the opening of this attraction, dubbed Singapore's largest indoor roller skating rink. During the pandemic, we observed a growing trend as roller skating practise videos began spamming our feed. That's right, roller skating is officially cool again.

If you're not into these retro quad skates, inline skates are available at Hi Roller Indoor Skating Rink as well.

A two-hour pass costs $18 for adult and $16 for students, with a group package of $15 per pax for a minimum of four pax. Group classes are held here as well.

You could even bring your own skates and get a $5 discount!

The younger ones in your family may be wowed by the flashing disco lights, while the adults can get a thrill from the nostalgic 80s

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 5, #05-103/1041, Pasir Ris Close, S519599

Upwall Climbing

PHOTO: Upwall Climbing

We promise this activity will drive you up the wall, but in a good way.

Transfer the tension from your daily lives to the ropes at Upwall Climbing, a new indoor rock-climbing gym which opened last December.

The wall is located right next to E!Hub's glass facade, offering you a great view - if you have the time and energy to look around when you're up there, that is.

The minimum age for children to climb at Upwall Climbing is three years old, so basically, anyone could do it.

Little to no prior skill is required as there are instructors on hand to guide you through an introductory lesson known as the Whats UP? class. Belaying skills are also not necessary as there are up to 10 auto-belay lanes where the system catches the slack so that you will descend gradually. For a novice climber though, letting go of the wall in order to come down might take some getting used to.

The price of a single entry day pass is at $20 or you can purchase a one-hour What's UP? class for $30 online. Upon purchase, pre-booking is advised via Upwall Climbing's booking site.

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 1, #01-105, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

RedMan Baking Studio @ Downtown East

PHOTO: Downtown East

If you and your family's interests are decidedly more domesticated, consider a baking class at RedMan Baking Studio.

Try your hand at making the ever-popular burnt cheesecake, or solidify your "circuit baker" status by creating your very own watercolour drip cake.

Kids aged nine and up are welcome to enrol for the class as well, but children below 12 years old will require adult supervision.

The best part of a baking activity? You can take home the fruits of your labour to share with everyone.

🌟 #NewYearNewMe - Learn to bake! 🌟 If you have always wanted to learn how to bake, there’s no more excuses with REDMAN... Posted by Downtown East on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Tip: Sign up for any baking class from now till end March 2021 and receive a $20 e-voucher.

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 1, #01-101, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

Tayo Station

PHOTO: Downtown East

Parents will be happy to know there's an indoor playground at Downtown East to deposit your kiddos and help expend their boundless energy.

The theme of the 10,000 sq ft space Tayo Station is set around the South Korean animated series, Tayo the Little Bus.

Like its sister playground Pororo Park Singapore, the activities are centred on edutainment and sensory play spaces for children aged one to 12 years old.

🧽 The importance of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that environment. At Tayo... Posted by Tayo Station on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

If cars and vehicles are their obsession, there's even an indoor road circuit for your baby vroomers.

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 3, #03-112, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

CowPlayCowMoo

PHOTO: CowPlayCowMoo

Punny name aside, CowPlayCowMoo operates one of the largest arcade stores in Singapore. Naturally, one would expect there to be an outlet at Downtown East.

There's loads of classic arcade games suitable for both the young and young-at-heart, along with a wide range of exciting prizes to be redeemed.

Good news is, it is open daily from 11am to 1am, so this is one option for night owls to let off some steam before bedtime.

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 4, #04-102, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

Cathay Cineplexes

PHOTO: Downtown East

Besides scouring the island for good food, catching the latest movies on the big screen must be one of Singaporeans' favourite pastimes.

Grab a popcorn or snack combo and sink into your chairs for a cinematic experience — it's an activity that the whole family can enjoy. Or if your kids are at play elsewhere at Downtown East, time-pressed mums and dads should grab the opportunity to escape on a date!

Where: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 4 #04-106-108, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

Wild Wild Wet

PHOTO: Downtown East

It's hard not to mention Wild Wild Wet in the same breath when talking about Downtown East, and no wonder.

The attraction is one of Singapore's largest water parks and was voted among the top five water parks in Asia, according to the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards in 2019 and 2020.

Recently expanded, the water park is currently home to 16 water rides for all age groups. From adrenaline-pumping rides to relaxing and gentle ones, visitors are almost guaranteed a splashing, fun-filled day.

Great way to spend an entire day

With shopping and dining options galore at Downtown East (IUIGA and Gaku Sushi Bar being some of the newest openings), we can envision a day easily spent at this expansive activity hub without needing to step foot anywhere else.

What's more, you can even enjoy free weekday lunchtime parking from 12pm to 2pm, or a free $10 Grab ride to Downtown East using the promo code PLAYATDE (limited redemptions available). If you're coming by public transport, enjoy free shuttle services to and from Pasir Ris MRT station (Exit A).

During a recent trip to Downtown East, my companion remarked in surprise: "Wow, can really spend 24 hours here." Or maybe even more.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Downtown East.

