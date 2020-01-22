3 ways to make CNY fashion more affordable

Read also

Many blogshops also offer 10 per cent off your first purchase, so be sure to make use of available first-timer voucher codes where possible.

Finally, to further maximise your savings from shopping during the CNY season, you can also make use of credit cards that specifically reward online shopping.

For example, the new Citi Lazada Card offers up to 4.8 miles per $1 spend with Lazada, plus store-specific discounts and shipping rebates.

BUY PIECES THAT WILL WORK IN A CAPSULE COLLECTION

If you're a female looking for a suitable CNY dress, you may wish to reconsider opting for a cheongsam-a one-piece, traditional ethnic clothing.

As classy as they are, cheongsams are rarely worn for everyday occasions and will most likely languish in the back of your closet after CNY.

Besides, with most retailing at about $30 per piece, they're pretty expensive for a 'one-time use' fashion piece.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

So, if you're investing money into new clothing, be thoughtful about what you buy.

Make sure that you can continue wearing the piece for the rest of the year.

Even better, as you're looking through your existing wardrobe, spend some time to optimise your wardrobe for a capsule collection.

A capsule collection is a selection of essentials that can easily be mixed and matched to create multiple looks.

New CNY clothing that fits into this collection can add value and save precious space in your wardrobe.

IF YOU WANT TO STAND OUT, GET QUIRKY CNY THEMED SHIRTS

If you really want to stand out and be remembered for your choice of clothing this CNY, why not consider getting a quirky CNY-themed shirt?

You don't have to be dressed head-to-toe in new apparel; a new T-shirt holds the same lucky symbolism, after all.

These T-shirts can also be a fantastic conversation starter, perfect for relieving any awkwardness from meeting up with relatives you haven't seen in a long time.

Perhaps more crucially, by skipping the branded outlets like Zara, Topshop, and A&F-where a T-shirt will likely cost over $40-you can potentially enjoy savings of $20+.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Homegrown brands like Naiise and Temasek Clothings feature on-theme CNY clothes from local designers for less than $35 per piece.

If those don't appeal to you, you can also consider designs from other websites, like Zazzle and Spreadshirt, too.

Better yet, if you have an artistic flair, why not try your hand at designing your CNY shirt? At S$12 per T-shirt, this is the cheapest option.

THINK ABOUT YOUR CNY BUDGET OVERALL