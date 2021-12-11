3 wellness clubs to rest and rejuvenate this year end

December is usually when everyone looks back on the last 12 months and considers what they want to accomplish next. Wellness clubs are a great place to do a year-end reset.

These recently developed ones help to relax your body, mind and spirit in turbulent times.

COMO Shambhala – be in a better frame of mind

COMO Shambhala has been in Singapore for over two decades, and it's no stranger to the wellness industry.

It recently refurbished its flagship outlet at Delfi Orchard and has added a slew of new activities and treatments that include pilates, yoga, facial and body massage, and workshops to help you tackle the day to day in a better frame of mind.

At this urban oasis, you can also explore the blend of therapeutic oils at the front of the house and learn how to incorporate them into your daily life.

COMO Shambhala even has an app that allows you to continue your wellness journey at home.

Re:Qi Retreat – understand your mental, emotional and physical health

PHOTO: Re:Qi Retreat

Established during the pandemic, Re:Qi Retreat by CulturedGen's wellness retreats encourage mindful and conscious living.

In the Urban Revival Reset + Discover retreat, for example, a TCM body constitution assessment determines what you will eat and drink.

You will also gain an improved understanding of your mental, emotional, and physical health with the help of experts such as a psychotherapist, health coach and martial artist.

Plus, you will learn about Gua Sha and different martial arts like Baguazhang and Xinyiquan.

You can request to be notified about upcoming retreats such as the 3D2N Nature Getaway Rebalance + Transform and the One Day Art Remedy Reconnect + Create.

Trapeze Rec. Club – recreation in the heart of town

A bright pink door stands against a sage green wall along Tanjong Pagar. It leads to Trapeze Rec. Club, a four-storey clubhouse dedicated to fitness and mental health.

Trapeze offers various membership levels for those who "crave wonder, balance, and connection".

It has a yoga studio, a gym with personal trainers, an outdoor sauna, a reflexology lounge and more. Its Thermal Suite with a cold plunge pool is one of the popular facilities.

Additionally, a canteen serves nutritious meals and beverages, and there are workshops and well-being consults with experts.

This article was first published in The Peak.