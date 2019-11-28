30 of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

This Friday is probably the one Friday that many have bookmarked, saved alarms as well as countdowns for.

To Americans, it's the day after Thanksgiving. But to many around the globe, 29 November is also the biggest consumer holiday in the world.

That's right, we're talking about Black Friday.

WHY IS IT CALLED BLACK FRIDAY?

Black Friday was already a shopping event long before it got its name. In America, people would call in sick the day after Thanksgiving to give themselves a long weekend.

Since shops were still open, people would make use of their "day off" to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Eventually, the sheer amount of shoppers doing this created traffic accidents and violence, and the police coined the phrase to describe the mayhem (and occasionally, violence) surrounding this day.

Retailers wanted the name to mean something positive instead and tried to use it to encourage people to spend and shop by offering deep discounts only available on that day.

BLACK FRIDAY IN SINGAPORE

While many countries (including Singapore) don't celebrate Thanksgiving, with online shopping, many international retailers have taken it upon themselves to cash in by offering discounts as well.

And since it's so relatively close to Christmas, many take this opportunity to do their gift shopping.

According to the statistics found on Black Friday Global, on average, Singaporeans will buy around four products and spend around $236 per person in both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

The data collected also shows a 511 per cent increase in sales in Singapore compared to an ordinary day.

The most popular categories among Black Friday shoppers in Singapore are clothing, shoes, cosmetics and perfume, electronics as well as gifts.

So if you're looking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, here's a handy list that we've collated.

But be mindful! Statistics have also shown that Black Friday also encourages a lot of impulse buys, so think twice before you click add to cart!

AMAZON

To be advised.

ASOS

To be advised. The shopping platform is currently having a sale of up to 60 per cent off on selected items ahead of Black Friday.

ALDO

From now till Dec 27, enjoy up to 50 per cent off merchandise categorised under the “Black Friday exclusive styles” category.

CHARLES & KEITH

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected products off in-store as well as online.

COURTS

From now till Dec 2, enjoy up to 90 per cent off in-store as well as online as well as 15 per cent sitewide with the promo code BL15.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Enjoy 20 per cent off everything with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

DYSON

From now till Dec 2, save up to $300 on selected Dyson products.

FARFETCH

Get an extra 30 per cent off sale items with the promo code FX30.

FOREO

Promotion at Sephora:

Enjoy up to 15 per cent off their devices for two days only online and in-store.

Promotions at Robinsons:

20 per cent off storewide (only applicable to regular-priced items and bundle sets. All other discounts and gift with purchases are not applicable on this day.)

First 50 customers: Buy ISSA 2 and Get ISSA 1 Free

Gift with Purchase: LUNA play and 100ml Micro-foam Cleanser (worth $128) with a minimum spend of $500 on FOREO products

Purchase with Purchase: LUNA play plus at $49 (usual price: $79) with any purchase of FOREO products

HANDMADE HEROES

From Nov 29 – Dec 1, enjoy up to 25 per cent off all products with the promo code YAY25OFF on their website.

HUSH CANDLE

To be advised.

H&M

Enjoy 30 per cent off storewide as well as pre-Black Friday deals of up to 60 per cent off.

ION ORCHARD

Braun Büffel: From Nov 29 – Dec 2, enjoy an additional 10 per cent off with purchase of two or more Braun Büffel merchandise

in a single receipt. Not in conjunction with Braun Büffel membership privileges.

in a single receipt. Not in conjunction with Braun Büffel membership privileges. Decorté – Enjoy 15 per cent off regular-price items and selected value sets storewide. Valid from Nov 29 – Dec 1 only.

FILA: Buy any two items except socks and get 15 per cent off. Valid from now till Dec 2 only.

Giorgio Armani Beauty: On Nov 29 only, enjoy 20 per cent off all purchases.

Kipling: Enjoy 30 per cent off selected black bags.

Lee Hwa Jewellery Diamond Promenade: Spend $500 and receive a free glass cup worth $29.

L’Occitane: Enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected regular-priced products. Promotion is valid from Nov 29 – Dec 1 only.

Melvita: Enjoy 10 per cent off all face care and 50 per cent off our best-selling organic argan oils.

Pandora: Purchase three jewellery pieces for the price of two. Limited to three redemptions per customer, while stocks last.

Skin Inc – Skin Supplement: Enjoy 25 per cent off storewide. Receive an additional piece of Lines-Be Gone Rose Gold Mask (worth $17), exclusively for ION+ Rewards Members. Promotion is valid from Nov 29 – Dec 2 only.

Pandora: From Nov 28 – Dec 2, purchase three jewellery pieces for the price of two. Limited to three redemptions per customer, while stocks last. Complimentary item redeemed cannot be taken from D9 or new collections and must be of the lowest value in the purchase transaction.

Yankee Candle: Purchase three small jar candles for $39 (U.P. $57), and three large tumbler candles for $84 (U.P. $117). Purchase a scroll lantern candle warmer for $79 (U.P. $118), and receive a large 2-wick square candle free.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté: Enjoy 20 per cent off storewide with no minimum spend. Promotion is valid from now till Nov 30 only.

LAZADA

From now till Dec 2, Lazada is having the Online Tech Show. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off, 0 per cent instalment, and storewide vouchers for DBS/POSB cardholders, $12 off $80 and $30 off $300.

LUISAVIAROMA

From now until Dec 2, enjoy up to 40 per cent off regular priced items as well as an extra 20 per cent off sale items.

NAIISE

Enjoy up to 90 per cent off as well as 1-for-1 Deals.

NESPRESSO

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off their CitiZ machine as well as 60 per cent off selected coffee accessories.

NET-A-PORTER

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected collections.

THE OUTNET

Enjoy up to 85 per cent off their clearance sale section.

PEDRO

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off selected collections.

POMELO

Enjoy 20 per cent off selected collections.

QOO10

Enjoy selected flash deals from now till Dec 2.

REEBONZ

Enjoy up to an additional 60 per cent off selected items.

REVOLVE

To be advised.

SEPHORA

From Nov 29 – Dec 2, enjoy 15 per cent off all regular priced items. Members get early access to the sale on Nov 28.

SHOPBOP

Enjoy 25 per cent off regular-priced items, as well as up to 75 per cent off sale items with promo code MORE19.

SHOPEE

From Nov 29 – Dec 12, enjoy free shipping and 10 per cent cashback with no minimum spend. Users will also be able to enjoy early bird vouchers as well as up to 90 per cent off flash deals.

PS: Shopee will also be having 12.12 deals on December 12, so look out for those too!

SOCIETY A

From Nov 29 – Dec 2, enjoy 40 per cent off all regular-priced items.

SPURS

From Nov 29 – Dec 2 (Members can enjoy the Black Friday Sale two days prior on Nov 27), enjoy up to 40 per cent off all products in-store as well as online.

UNIQLO

From 22 – 28 Nov: Customers with a minimum spend of $80 will get a limited-edition multi-purpose UNIQLO Tenugui (Japanese tea towel), which can be used as a bento wrap, placemat and even a

bandanna. Customers are welcomed to exercise their creativity by showing us how they repurpose their Tenugui on social media!

From 29 Nov – 1 Dec: Customers with a minimum spend of $120 will receive a versatile Uniqlo U tote bag which is foldable into a pouch, making it a handy and portable accessory for wherever you go.

From 22 Nov – 1 Dec: Plus, with every $60 spent from 22 Nov to 1 Dec, customers will receive a ‘Peel and Win’ card which gives them a chance to win UNIQLO products or vouchers!

YOOX

Enjoy selected flash deals from now till Dec 2.

ZALORA

Early birds get 30 per cent per cent if they buy two items (min spend $80).

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.