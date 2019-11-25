$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.
'Cos good things must share.
CHRISTMAS BUFFET AT ALL IKEA RESTAURANTS
'Tis the season to indulge and feast! With the festive season on the horizon, say goodbye to your diet and stuff yourself silly at the Ikea Julbord Christmas buffet happening on Dec 20 at two time slots (5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm).
From locally inspired log cakes to roast meats and saucy meatballs, enjoy the jolly spirit and eat your heart out!
The only catch? You'll have to be an Ikea family member or find one to take you in as a guest.
Tickets are available at all Ikea restaurants and from now till Nov 15, get your hands on them at the early bird price of $29.90 per adult and $9.90 for kids aged five to 12. Kids below the age of four dine for free.
From Dec 16 onwards, prices will increase to $39.90 per pax for adults while child prices will remain at $9.90.
For more info about the Christmas buffet, click here.
When: Dec 20, 5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm
FREE SUSHI AT NIHON MURA
Guess who's celebrating their sixth anniversary and giving us a treat as well!
From now till Nov 30, redeem a free plate of sushi with every five purchased at Nihon Mura!
Where:
Nihon Mura Express Cineleisure Orchard
8 Grange Road Cineleisure Orchard #B1-03, Singapore 239695
Nihon Mura Express Rivervale Mall
11 Rivervale Crescent #02-10 Rivervale Mall, Singapore 545082
Nihon Mura Express Kallang Leisure Park
5 Stadium Walk #03-03 Kallang Leisure Park, Singapore 397693
ZARA CHRISTMAS SALE WITH 40% OFF
A Christmas sale is the perfect excuse to celebrate the Yuletide season in style or get the perfect gift for friends and loved ones.
Zara is having a 40 per cent off selected items in-store and on their website now!
Check out what's on sale here.
BLACKBALL $2 GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA
Famous Taiwanese dessert store Blackball is launching two new drink flavours — Grapefruit Green Tea and White Peach Green Tea.
From Nov 20 till Dec 31, all outlets are offering their Grapefruit Green Tea at a promo price of $2 (U.P. $3.50) a pop.
TSUJIRI 1-FOR-1 WARABIMOCHI PARFAIT
Best known for serving up matcha desserts, Tsujiri Singapore originated from Uji, Kyoto since 1860 and is one of the most popular places for matcha-addicts to hit up.
From Nov 25 to 29, follow them on Instagram and flash the following post to redeem an additional Warabi parfait ($9.80) when you make your purchase!
While stocks last only.
UDDERS (KOVAN) 1-FOR-1 SINGLE SCOOP
There's a new Udders outlet in the Kovan neighbourhood and they're having a 1-for-1 promo to celebrate the opening.
From Nov 21 to Dec 15, dine-in orders for single scoops will come with a free additional scoop on weekdays.
For all you Frozen fans out there, check out their latest Frozen-themed ice-cream available at Cheers and Fairprice Express outlets.
Where: 212 Hougang St 21, Singapore 530212
STARBUCKS 1-FOR-1 VENTI DRINKS
Say cheers to a merry good time at Starbucks and treat yourself (and a friend) to any Venti-sized drink with their 1-for-1 offer from Nov 26 to 28, 3 to 7pm.
Sip on a cold brew and cuddle with a giant coffee plushie with the Starbucks x Meykrs cushion ($29.90) that's available from Nov 25.
Other Christmas-themed merch include their vintage coffee blends and "beary" adorable tea filter.
Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!