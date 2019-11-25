$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Joey Lee
AsiaOne

CHRISTMAS BUFFET AT ALL IKEA RESTAURANTS

'Tis the season to indulge and feast! With the festive season on the horizon, say goodbye to your diet and stuff yourself silly at the Ikea Julbord Christmas buffet happening on Dec 20 at two time slots (5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm).

From locally inspired log cakes to roast meats and saucy meatballs, enjoy the jolly spirit and eat your heart out!

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore 

The only catch? You'll have to be an Ikea family member or find one to take you in as a guest.

Tickets are available at all Ikea restaurants and from now till Nov 15, get your hands on them at the early bird price of $29.90 per adult and $9.90 for kids aged five to 12. Kids below the age of four dine for free.

From Dec 16 onwards, prices will increase to $39.90 per pax for adults while child prices will remain at $9.90.

For more info about the Christmas buffet, click here.

When: Dec 20, 5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm

FREE SUSHI AT NIHON MURA

Guess who's celebrating their sixth anniversary and giving us a treat as well!

From now till Nov 30, redeem a free plate of sushi with every five purchased at Nihon Mura!

It's our 6th ANNIVERSARY! Get your sushi crave fixed at the nearest Nihon Mura Express outlet starting from 1st Nov till...

Posted by Nihon Mura on Tuesday, 29 October 2019

Where:

Nihon Mura Express Cineleisure Orchard
8 Grange Road Cineleisure Orchard #B1-03, Singapore 239695

Nihon Mura Express Rivervale Mall
11 Rivervale Crescent #02-10 Rivervale Mall, Singapore 545082

Nihon Mura Express Kallang Leisure Park
5 Stadium Walk #03-03 Kallang Leisure Park, Singapore 397693

ZARA CHRISTMAS SALE WITH 40% OFF 

A Christmas sale is the perfect excuse to celebrate the Yuletide season in style or get the perfect gift for friends and loved ones.

Zara is having a 40 per cent off selected items in-store and on their website now!

Check out what's on sale here

BLACKBALL $2 GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

Famous Taiwanese dessert store Blackball is launching two new drink flavours — Grapefruit Green Tea and White Peach Green Tea.

From Nov 20 till Dec 31, all outlets are offering their Grapefruit Green Tea at a promo price of $2 (U.P. $3.50) a pop.

#BlackBall’s Grapefruit Green Tea 🍊🍃is only $2 (Up $3.50) 🥳 to reward yourself for the hard work for getting through to mid week!! From 20th November till 31st December. Available at all outlets.

Posted by Blackball Singapore 黑丸嫩仙草 on Tuesday, 19 November 2019

TSUJIRI 1-FOR-1 WARABIMOCHI PARFAIT

Best known for serving up matcha desserts, Tsujiri Singapore originated from Uji, Kyoto since 1860 and is one of the most popular places for matcha-addicts to hit up.

From Nov 25 to 29, follow them on Instagram and flash the following post to redeem an additional Warabi parfait ($9.80) when you make your purchase!

While stocks last only.

UDDERS (KOVAN) 1-FOR-1 SINGLE SCOOP

There's a new Udders outlet in the Kovan neighbourhood and they're having a 1-for-1 promo to celebrate the opening.

From Nov 21 to Dec 15, dine-in orders for single scoops will come with a free additional scoop on weekdays. 

Hello Kovan, we have a sweet treat for you! Our opening specials are back again for a limited time only! 1-for-1 single...

Posted by Udders Ice Cream on Wednesday, 20 November 2019

For all you Frozen fans out there, check out their latest Frozen-themed ice-cream available at Cheers and Fairprice Express outlets.

View this post on Instagram

It’s one more week to Disney’s Frozen II movie launch and we are so excited! Prepare for an adventure with our three Frozen II inspired flavours! Classic vanilla embellished with a blue chocolate snowflake, white chocolate freckled with chocolate chips or milky chocolate ice cream with cranberries mixed in for a pop of flavour!⁠ ⁠ *Available progressively at selected Cheers and Fairprice Express outlets from 15 Nov 2019⁠ onwards. ⁠ ⁠ #frozen2 #frozen #elsa #anna #olaf #icecream #disney #disneysg #disneysingapore #disneylife #waltdisney #waltdisneystudios #dessert #icecream #foodie #udders #instafood #eatthis #eeeeeats #foodilysm #sgfoodies #foodstagram #instafoodsg #foodgawker #foodcoma #feedfeed #f52grams #buzzfeast #onthetable #eater⁠

A post shared by Udders Ice Cream (@uddersicecream) on

Where: 212 Hougang St 21, Singapore 530212

STARBUCKS 1-FOR-1 VENTI DRINKS

Say cheers to a merry good time at Starbucks and treat yourself (and a friend) to any Venti-sized drink with their 1-for-1 offer from Nov 26 to 28, 3 to 7pm.

Oh what yum. ✨ From 26-28 Nov, 3-7pm, treat yourself to any Venti-sized handcrafted beverage and enjoy another on us. T&Cs apply.

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Saturday, 23 November 2019

Sip on a cold brew and cuddle with a giant coffee plushie with the Starbucks x Meykrs cushion ($29.90) that's available from Nov 25.

Ho ho hot coffee. Your favorite coffee cup, now in a huggable size. This Starbucks x Meykrs cushion is yours for $29.90, available from 25 Nov. #StarbucksxMeykrs #GiftofTheWeek

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Saturday, 23 November 2019

Other Christmas-themed merch include their vintage coffee blends and "beary" adorable tea filter.

The holidays are near and our furry friends are here – all ready to spread festive cheer with our newest mugs and tumblers.

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

SERVICES