30 labels where you can buy stylish reusable face masks

Regardless of how Singapore’s Covid-19 safety measures are easing up, we still have to wear masks out as a preventive measure to control the spread of the virus.

If you’re looking for an alternative to single-use surgical masks, check out these labels which are producing stylish reusable ones that might just take centrestage in your #ootd.

While they are not medical grade and should not be regarded as a replacement for those working on the frontline, some of these brands have designed for filters so you can still receive adequate protection.

1. Uniqlo

When the brand first announced they would be releasing reusable masks made of AIRism, their signature fabric known for its sweat-wicking properties and breathability, many were stoked. It has finally launched in Singapore, with three sizes and two colours (black and white) available.

The S size is for kids, the M size is good for adults with smaller faces, while the L size is the regular size for adults.

Before you buy, take note that the masks:

Have no cooling effect

Are not intended for medical use

Are not proven to reduce the transmission of disease

Do not completely prevent infection (infiltration)

The press release also cautioned against wearing it during intense physical activity and in hot weather.

1 pack contains 3 masks of the same colour and size and retails at $14.90. Daily purchase limit per person is 1 pack of AIRism Mask for every size and colour.

2. Burberry

Love designer bags? Why not match your mask with your bag? Burberry is releasing face masks so you can look stylish while keeping safe.

Exclusively available online, a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go towards the Burberry Foundation Covid-19 Community Fund operated by the Burberry Foundation, which continues to provide PPE, as well as assistance to food banks and healthcare charities globally.

The masks, available in the brand’s signature Vintage check pattern in archive beige and blue, are sustainably produced from revalued fabric.

They provide Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE), have antimicrobial technology, and come with a matching travel pouch, which is also treated with antimicrobial technology.

Each mask retails for $190 and are available on Burberry’s online store.

3. A Phat Cat Collective

Due to the closures of clubs because of the Covid-19 pandemic, A Phat Cat Collective has looked to other means of diversifying their businesses, which include NINETEEN80 and Pinball Wizard. One way was to launch a capsule mask collection.

NINETEEN80’s I-MISS-YOU face masks are available in three designs, three sizes and each mask has three layers of soft, breathable 100 per cent cotton and ear loops.

Wear them on their own or over surgical masks for added protection. Each mask will retail for $15 and will available end August onwards.

4. Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre

Here’s how you can look good and do good, all while staying safe at the same time.

The Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre (TaF.tc) has recently partnered with three local fashion designers – Ann Teoh of At.titude by Ann Teoh, Esther Tay of R2W by Esther Tay and Sylvia Lim of Trilogie – to create reusable face masks that supports the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF).

10 per cent of the sales will go to BCF to help breast cancer patients financially. Free local delivery for the masks is available too (while stocks last).

Buy it here.

5. Jo Kilda

Silk mask, $58

Local womenswear label Jo Kilda is offering washable masks made out of 100 per cent raw silk and fashioned with a satin silk inner lining. Available in 10 different colours, each mask features elasticated ear loops, a wired nose bridge and comes with three complimentary disposable filters.

Plus, it’s made from past fabrics from its archival collections – talk about looking fashionable and staying sustainable.

Buy it here.

6. Actually

Cotton mask, $3.90 ($6 for 2)

Looking for a simple, monochromatic mask? Well, swing by Actually, a local fashion retailer that houses international brands like Lazy Oaf and Keen, to grab one.

Choose from six colours (beige, olive green, yellow, purple, black and pink) to match your everyday #ootd. They’re available at Actually Orchard Gateway and Outside stores at Paragon and Marina Square.

7. The Label

Fancy a face mask hand-stitched with applique lace, lined with silk and finished with premium tie strings?

The extravagant mask is designed by none other than local fashion veteran Ann Teoh, and can be purchased from a newly launched website, The Label (thelabelsg.com).

Of course, it will not come cheap. One of 12 limited-edition designs, it retails for $68 under her line, At.titude by Ann Teoh. 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale from these masks are going to the Breast Cancer Foundation, reported The Straits Times.

8. Closet Children

Cotton masks, $20 - $28

Rachael Cheong, the fashion designer and founder of Closet Children has created some of the most eye-catching masks around.

The Royal Academy of Art in The Hague alumna who is known for her doll-inspired designs and Victoriana-influenced garments, has created a selection of cotton or silk masks in Liberty-style floral prints or gingham.

Customers can also personalise the ear-ties and choose from materials like a pretty ruffled elastic (our personal favourite).

To buy simple direct message the label here

9. Olive Ankara

Cotton mask, $19

Most of you might know Singapore-based, eco-friendly label Olive Ankara for its West African wax print textiles.

The vibrant fabric has since found itself on handmade face masks that the label is selling, with 10 per cent of its proceeds being donated to help vulnerable migrant workers and Singaporeans. All masks are washable, reusable and reversible and are available in both adult and kids’ sizes.

Buy it here

10. Ans.Ein

Cotton mask, $12

Singapore-based designer Anseina Eliza’s label Ans.Ein is selling reusable cotton masks to aid local front liners. Available in both adult and children’s’ sizes, the masks reflect her Indonesian heritage with batik as well as abstract tie-dye prints.

Other options include solid-coloured masks that span colourr like baby pink and navy blue. The womenswear label has already donated 1,500 masks to essential-service workers, with all revenue from futures sales of the masks going into the production of overalls and additional protective gear.

Buy it here

11. Klarra

Fabric mask, given out free with online orders

Minimalist womenswear label Klarra is making face masks of equal measure. Instead of selling them, however, the label will be accompanying every online purchase of its designs with a 60ml hand sanitiser and a handmade, reusable, fabric mask.

Klarra has also donated a number of its masks to The People’s Association Women’s Integrated Network Council’s ‘Project Masks’ which ensures distribution to those most in need.

Learn more here

12. Cocoonese

Cotton mask cover, $12.90

Made for those looking to spruce up their existing masks, Singapore-based handcraft and design label Cocoonese offers an array of pretty handmade cotton mask covers. All you have to do is slip your mask into the opening of the cover and then tug the handles to tighten.

Cocoonese’s mask covers are also safe for washing (by hand or machine) and will allow you to get at least three more uses out of your surgical mask.

Buy it here

13. Marvelous Works

Cotton mask cover, $12

Set up to empower women from single-parent households, Singapore-based design label and social enterprise Marvelous Works specialises in handcrafted clothing, bags and lifestyle products. Similar to Cocoonese, their face mask covers allow for multiple uses per disposable mask.

All covers are made from 100 per cent cotton, come in a selection of designs that include pleated and three-dimensional weaved versions and are hand-washable as well. They also come in adult and kids sizes.

Buy it here

14. Black Iris

Cotton mask, US$25 (S$35)

A go-to for feminine floral prints, Black Iris is donating floral face masks to American front liners including grocery store employees, delivery workers, and healthcare staff, with every mask purchased.

Available individually or in a pack of three, these face masks are all machine washable and come in an array of floral prints.

Buy it here

15. The Mighty Company

Cotton mask, US$25 (S$35)

The punchy outerwear label sourced zany fabrics from its 2016 archives to yield an eclectic selection of masks featuring antimicrobial lining.

Every mask ordered from the L.A. design house finances the assembly of another mask to be donated to The Midnight Mission, a homeless shelter and service provider in downtown Los Angeles.

Buy it here

16. Camp Collection

Cotton mask, US$30 (S$42) per pack of two

The outdoor brand known for ’60s inspired T-shirts, polos and more is bringing its signature solid trim to the growing list of American brands equipping their communities with safe facial protection.

In addition to supporting the sewers and staff behind “The Brady Bunch” approved T-shirts, shorts and baseball caps, proceeds from each mask sale will fund a mask for an essential worker.

Buy it here

17. M.Patmos

Knit mask, US$54 (S$76) per pack of two

The Brooklyn knitwear hub will pour a percentage of earnings garnered from the durable face covers into the Food Bank for New York City. In lieu of the spike in demand for food-related aid in the city, this fundraising effort directs urgent relief to New Yorkers in need.

Buy it here

18. Vida

Cotton mask, U$10 (S$14)

The zero-waste destination’s diverse community of designers have wielded their talents to create a line of 100 per cent cotton masks with built-in carbon filters. From solid pigments to simple gingham prints, the collection offers something for everyone.

Most importantly, 10 per cent of the profits will support SF Marin Food Bank and Food Bank NYC, contributing to the nourishment of those in need.

Buy it here

19. Kes

Cotton and silk mask, US$21 (S$30)

The New York-based label has adapted its environmentally sound practices to the production of masks in response to the global crisis. The sustainable, washable pieces now come in kids’ sizes as well to ensure all customers are covered.

For every face mask purchased, Kes will donate one to a healthcare worker.

Buy it here

20. Christy Dawn

Cotton mask, US$30 (S$42) per pack of five

The eco-conscious brand has helmed a dainty collection of masks that will be sold in packs of five. The ethical manufacturer will match each batch sold by donating an additional five to people in need.

Fashioned from scrap materials in a variety of muted colourways, the range of cotton and linen accessories offer protective aid that is environmentally friendly and versatile.

Buy it here

21. Jonathan Simkhai

Cotton mask, US$48 (S$82) per pack of four

Adjusting his supply chain infrastructure to help meet the surmounting demands of cotton masks in the Los Angeles area, designer Jonathan Simkhai is paying it forward. The crisp cloth shields, available online, come in beige, olive, nude, brown, and in a multi-colour set of four.

For each unit bought, the studio will donate one mask to an essential worker.

Buy it here

22. Maskela

Aiming to remove the stigma of wearing masks in public places, founder of designer dress rental platform Covetella launched a collection of glam masks called Maskela.

The handmade satin and sequin masks retail include filter pockets and a charity element – for every purchase, two medical masks will be donated to help frontliners around the world.

23. Minor Miracles

It’s easy to see why Minor Miracles has already completed its third round of pre-orders.

Not only are we fans of their cheerful prints, we also love that proceeds are channeled to charities fighting against Covid-19 (for every pre-order, Minor Miracles states the beneficiaries) and that every piece is handmade by recent fashion graduates who are unable to find a job in this climate.

Follow Minor Miracles on Instagram for updates on pre-orders.

24. Style Lease

The sleek double satin face masks from Bridal label Style Lease are not only sustainably made from pattern off cuts, 100 per cent of proceeds are also channeled to the Migrant Workers Assistance Fund – a charity of the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) that assists migrant workers in areas such as employment rights and social integration.

Follow Style Lease on Instagram for updates on pre-orders.

25. Elizabeth Little

Elizabeth Little’s liberty print face masks adopts a “buy one gift one” model – with every purchase, it donates a face mask to a child from a vulnerable family. How adorable are the prints?

26. 3Eighth

Contemporary tailor studio 3Eighth has raised over $3,000 from their sale of reusable masks for charities such as TWC2, It’s Raining Raincoats!, and Good Food for Community. The brand has also pledged 100 masks to migrant workers.

27. 1929

Being part of a family who had been in the fabric industry for decades, Singaporean Keenon Lee decided to establish 1929 – a brand which prides itself on its reusable masks that have bacterial filtration, and extenders for people who wear headdress such as hijabs.

28. Milliot & Co.

Reminiscent of Neapolitan ice cream (three flavours arranged side by side) these dreamy colours would look ultra cute paired with an all pastel outfit.

Neopolitan face masks 3 in 1 set, $ 16.90

29. GQ Apparel

Thai menswear label GQ apparel released a series of minimalist masks that are not only anti-bacterial and water-repellent, but also built with an adjustable strap so you’ll always have a perfectly fitted mask.

White mask set of 3, $ 32.90

30. Zalora

Available in many colourways, Zalora’s home label masks come with a filter slot and adjustable elastic fastening with removable stoppers. How cute is this funky camo?

Ergonomic reusable mask with stoppers, $10.90

