$30 luxe bus experience from KL to Singapore impresses UK travel YouTubers

Travelling in comfort is a luxury, there are no two ways about it.

But what if you could travel in comfort without breaking the bank?

Kuala Lumpur to Singapore for $30 sounds enticing enough, even if it isn't a plane ride.

UK travel YouTubers Zoe and Czar made that exact trip on the luxury coach Transtar Solitaire Suite, and they did not regret the decision.

On Wednesday (April 19), the British-Filipino couple shared a 34-second clip of the experience on their TikTok account zoeandczar_.

Meals, comfy seats, blankets and personal entertainment.

If only such perks are available on the regular commute to work, right?

In fact, Zoe and Czar's bus trip down to Singapore mirrored a first-class plane ride experience.

Sitting on "huge comfy reclining seats" within their "sectioned suite", the couple was enjoying a meal on the bus.

If they ever get bored, there's even a retractable television to catch some shows.

With a blanket in place and legs stretched, Zoe shared a hidden feature on the armrest: "Another TV because one ain't enough."

On its official website, Transtar stated that amenities on the Solitaire Suite also include Wi-Fi and coach attendants with F&B service. Currently, the service runs multiple times a day from several locations in Kuala Lumpur.

In the comments section, netizens were intrigued at the prospect of travelling on the Solitaire Suite.

Some already have and only have positive words about their travel experience.

One TikTok user seems unfazed and would likely stick to their usual mode of travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Google reviews of Transtar Travel are rather lukewarm — the travel company has 2.5 stars from 660 reviewers.

A local guide rated his Solitaire Suite experience as three stars, mentioning how the bus seats "are not as good as advertised".

"No Wi-Fi, relatively limited legroom, seats are slippery, the leg rests don't move much," he added.

Crossing the Causeway

With a slew of long public holiday weekends coming up, there might be some of us who are considering a short Malaysia getaway.

If you're crossing the Causeway by bus, here are just some tips on what to pack along with you.

While some buses do have a USB charger, it's always best to err on the side of caution. So don't forget to bring a power bank to keep your devices powered up.

If you've got a handheld gaming console, that's perfect to keep you entertained for a long bus ride to Malaysia.

