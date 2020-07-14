Up to 30% off at Paradise Group restaurants

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off your food bill at Paradise Group outlets during this post-circuit breaker period.

The 30 per cent discount is valid for takeaway, while dine in discounts are at 20 per cent.

However, note that the promotion is only available to Citibank and Maybank credit or debit cardholders and Paradise Gourmet Rewards members.

Here are the restaurants where you can enjoy the discount:

Paradise Teochew

Beauty in The Pot

Canton Paradise

Paradise Dynasty

Paradise Classic

Paradise Hotpot

Le Shrimp Ramen

LeNu

Canton Paradise Noodle & Congee House

Terms and conditions apply.

Deal ends: Aug 31

