30 upcoming HDB BTO projects reaching MOP in 2024/25: Here's where to find them

In 2023, despite some HDB estates experiencing moderating prices, a consistent trend remains: for homeowners desiring a long-term stay in HDB and finding the wait for a BTO daunting, flats that have freshly reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) present an enticing opportunity.
Amidst market dynamics shaped by factors such as rising interest rates and surging private home prices, these MOP flats stand out as a good middle ground.
They strike a balance between being newer than most resale options and eliminating the unpredictable wait associated with BTOs. Plus, with the allure of immediate move-in, recent renovations, and still-new nearby amenities, these flats are hard to overlook.
So for those of you who want to start with a resale flat (or who sold your condos, and are on the 15-month wait), here are some possible options coming up next year:
HDB flats that may be up for resale by 2024/25
|HDB Development
|Estate
|First MOP
|2 Room Flats
|3 Room Flats
|4 Room Flats
|5 Room Flats
|Alkaff CourtView
|Toa Payoh
|2025
|192
|369
|697
|0
|Alkaff Lakeview
|Toa Payoh
|2024
|0
|198
|333
|0
|Alkaff Vista
|Toa Payoh
|2024
|0
|0
|199
|151
|Anchorvale Plains
|Sengkang
|2024
|448
|96
|260
|117
|Ang Mo Kio Court
|Ang Mo Kio
|2025
|156
|0
|234
|200
|Bedok North Vale
|Bedok
|2025
|121
|94
|0
|0
|Bedok North Woods
|Bedok
|2024
|0
|110
|247
|0
|Buangkok Woods
|Hougang
|2024
|364
|97
|250
|0
|Clementi Crest
|Clementi
|2025
|0
|0
|229
|156
|Dawson Vista*
|Queenstown
|2024
|0
|95
|110
|37
|Eastcreek @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|610
|116
|350
|176
|Eastdelta @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|0
|0
|304
|266
|Eastlink I @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|229
|139
|232
|0
|Eastlink II @ Canberra
|Sembawang
|2024
|146
|96
|115
|0
|Fernvale Woods
|Sengkang
|2024
|607
|135
|226
|192
|Forfar Heights*
|Queenstown
|2024
|42
|123
|82
|0
|Jurong East Vista
|Jurong East
|2024
|0
|63
|0
|0
|Macpherson Spring
|Geylang
|2024
|63
|204
|378
|0
|Northshore Residences I
|Punggol
|2025
|207
|64
|227
|89
|Northshore Residences II
|Punggol
|2025
|338
|48
|292
|136
|Northshore Straitsview
|Punggol
|2025
|162
|50
|86
|95
|Saint George’s Towers
|Kallang/Whampoa
|2024
|39
|62
|132
|0
|Tampines GreenBloom
|Tampines
|2025
|0
|0
|153
|166
|Tampines GreenFlora
|Tampines
|2025
|0
|0
|97
|111
|Tampines Greenview
|Tampines
|2024
|0
|112
|395
|207
|Tampines Greenweave
|Tampines
|2024
|117
|80
|465
|447
|Teck Whye Vista
|Choa Chu Kang
|2025
|126
|0
|0
|0
|Valley Spring @ Yishun
|Yishun
|2024
|416
|100
|308
|0
|West Plains @ Bukit Batok
|Bukit Batok
|2024
|486
|153
|410
|384
|West Quarry @ Bukit Batok
|Bukit Batok
|2024
|337
|79
|220
|0
*SERS Blocks. Table shows units that were sold and does not include rental flats. First MOP year based on 5 years from the built date.
1. Clementi Crest
We expect a lot of interest in Clementi Crest the moment it's up for resale. Clementi Crest is one of the best-located HDB projects in the neighbourhood; we already knew this during its BTO launch, when it was a star draw for the year.
Clementi Mall is the largest retail hub in Clementi, and its surroundings constitute the hub of the neighbourhood. Clementi Crest is located nearly literally at your doorstep, which is also integrated with Clementi MRT (EWL, CRL).
Besides Clementi Mall, there's also 321 Clementi — this is a smaller mall that has a cinema and other food outlets. This is practically across the road, if you don't feel like walking to Clementi Mall.
Do note that Clementi MRT is one stop from Dover, where you'll find Singapore Polytechnic. Clementi Crest is also within one-kilometre of prestigious schools like the NUS School of Maths and Science (900 metres) and Nan Hua High (710 metres).
Clementi Crest is also quite close to NUS by car. Go via Commonwealth Ave. W and Clementi Road, and it can be as short as a 6-minute drive even in traffic.
Living here is going to be noisier than other parts of Clementi, as you're within the anchor point of the neighbourhood. But for most families, the conveniences will more than outweigh the issues. Just be ready to fork out some Cash Over Valuation (COV), as it's practically guaranteed that sellers will demand a high premium.
2. Alkaff Oasis
Bidadari flats were big news during their BTO launch, and we'd expect the same once they're up for resale. Alkaff Oasis, in particular, was 12 times oversubscribed at launch. Besides the draw of the location, it boasts good landscaping as well as one of the nicest-looking void decks that we've seen to date.
Alkaff Oasis benefits from the recent completion of Woodleigh Mall, an integrated project. This is located roughly within a 10-minute walk.
This mall has a 24-hour NTUC, as well as a Guardian, a Unity Pharmacy, and several tuition/enrichment centres. The mall is connected to Woodleigh MRT (NEL). This is a significant stop as it's just next to Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL), which is itself connected to NEX Megamall.
Suffice it to say residents have all the dining and retail they could need, given the combination of both malls (you are also close to The Poiz Centre).
A number of reputable schools are also within the priority enrolment range. These include Maris Stella (950 metres), Cedar Girls (220 metres), and St Andrew's Junior (890 metres).
Besides all this, Bidadari Park itself is one of the newest and most extensively landscaped HDB towns. From Alkaff Lake to a repurposed heritage walk, this is one of the most family-friendly neighbourhoods to live in. As with Clementi Crest though, we would expect this to be among the priciest resale flats, especially at their young age.
3. Ang Mo Kio Court
If you enjoy highly self-contained enclaves, where you go for weeks or months without having to venture out, then Ang Mo Kio Court will appeal to you.
AMK Court is within a well-built-up HDB cluster, just across the street from Kebun Baru Mall. This an HDB-run mall, which is also next to the Kebun Baru market and food centre. Most day-to-day services, from hair salons to TCM halls, can be found here. We're also told by some readers that Kebun Maru market has some of the most affordable fruit sellers (though we've never checked it out ourselves).
Toward the direction of Block 232, there's a Sheng Siong frequented by most AMK Court residents (about an eight-minute walk away). There are also numerous popular eateries here, like a Boon Tong Kee, and the area draws residents even from outside the neighbourhood.
For public transport, bus 268 (at Ang Mo Kio Primary School) will take you to Mayflower MRT station (TEL). You can also walk, and it is much shorter if you cut through the open-air car park. The Mayflower market and food centre are also near the station by the way, so what you can't find at Kebun Baru you can probably find here.
While AMK Court isn't especially well-connected to areas like town or the CBD, it is very convenient in terms of HDB amenities; and these flats will appeal to true heartland types.
4. Bedok North Woods
Bedok North Woods benefits from proximity to Bedok Mall, as well as the upcoming Sky Eden @ Bedok (a mixed-use project replacing the former Bedok Point).
You can walk to both in under 10-minutes, so it is certainly convenient enough. Alternatively, just take bus 67 from between blocks 139/140, and you'll be at Bedok MRT in five minutes. The malls are located around the MRT station (EWL).
Alternatively, if you need DTL access, you can also take bus 67 (at Block 403), which connects to Bedok Reservoir MRT.
The Bedok North cluster is an old and well-developed HDB enclave. Walk along Bedok North Road, and you'll see many coffee shops, convenience stores, clinics, pet shops, etc. Like AMK Court above, this is an area that will appeal to heartlanders, or anyone who doesn't like to venture out often for amenities.
The only drawback is that Bedok (as a whole, not just Bedok North Woods) may not appeal to younger or more outgoing types. The neighbourhood is quite laid-back and light in terms of recreation.
5. Woodleigh Glen
This was another superstar BTO launch, with flats at Woodleigh Glen being over 33 times oversubscribed.
As the name implies, Woodleigh Glen is just up the road from Woodleigh MRT (NEL). As we mentioned above (see Alkaff Oasis), this is a good area because the attached Woodleigh Mall provides most daily amenities; and this train station is just one stop away from Seragoon and NEX megamall.
Woodleigh Glen is just next to Bidadari Park, and a short walk will allow residents to share the same greenery, Alkaff Lake, etc. If you pick a higher-floor unit, you should be able to get a good view of the park.
With regard to greenery, Woodleigh Glen is one of the first HDB flats with an impressive 200-metre long sky terrace specifically for bird watching. It's located on the 10th floor, and is pointed in the direction of Bidadari Hill Park (a designated bird sanctuary.)
There are also canopy walks on the third storey, and the two-storey car parks have "urban verandahs" for community gatherings. These aren't standard features in most flats. Even the void decks here get an upgrade, with a ceiling height of more than six metres, as compared to the typical 3.6 metres high — to allow for more wind to flow through the development.
We would expect buyers to closely compare this to Bidadari flats like Alkaff Oasis (see above), as it shares many locational advantages. And as with Alkaff Oasis, we'd expect sellers to demand a high premium.
ALSO READ: Can shoebox units see strong capital appreciation? Here's where the most profitable ones are
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.