30 upcoming HDB BTO projects reaching MOP in 2024/25: Here's where to find them

In 2023, despite some HDB estates experiencing moderating prices, a consistent trend remains: for homeowners desiring a long-term stay in HDB and finding the wait for a BTO daunting, flats that have freshly reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) present an enticing opportunity.

Amidst market dynamics shaped by factors such as rising interest rates and surging private home prices, these MOP flats stand out as a good middle ground.

They strike a balance between being newer than most resale options and eliminating the unpredictable wait associated with BTOs. Plus, with the allure of immediate move-in, recent renovations, and still-new nearby amenities, these flats are hard to overlook.

So for those of you who want to start with a resale flat (or who sold your condos, and are on the 15-month wait), here are some possible options coming up next year:

HDB flats that may be up for resale by 2024/25

HDB Development Estate First MOP 2 Room Flats 3 Room Flats 4 Room Flats 5 Room Flats Alkaff CourtView Toa Payoh 2025 192 369 697 0 Alkaff Lakeview Toa Payoh 2024 0 198 333 0 Alkaff Vista Toa Payoh 2024 0 0 199 151 Anchorvale Plains Sengkang 2024 448 96 260 117 Ang Mo Kio Court Ang Mo Kio 2025 156 0 234 200 Bedok North Vale Bedok 2025 121 94 0 0 Bedok North Woods Bedok 2024 0 110 247 0 Buangkok Woods Hougang 2024 364 97 250 0 Clementi Crest Clementi 2025 0 0 229 156 Dawson Vista* Queenstown 2024 0 95 110 37 Eastcreek @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 610 116 350 176 Eastdelta @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 0 0 304 266 Eastlink I @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 229 139 232 0 Eastlink II @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 146 96 115 0 Fernvale Woods Sengkang 2024 607 135 226 192 Forfar Heights* Queenstown 2024 42 123 82 0 Jurong East Vista Jurong East 2024 0 63 0 0 Macpherson Spring Geylang 2024 63 204 378 0 Northshore Residences I Punggol 2025 207 64 227 89 Northshore Residences II Punggol 2025 338 48 292 136 Northshore Straitsview Punggol 2025 162 50 86 95 Saint George’s Towers Kallang/Whampoa 2024 39 62 132 0 Tampines GreenBloom Tampines 2025 0 0 153 166 Tampines GreenFlora Tampines 2025 0 0 97 111 Tampines Greenview Tampines 2024 0 112 395 207 Tampines Greenweave Tampines 2024 117 80 465 447 Teck Whye Vista Choa Chu Kang 2025 126 0 0 0 Valley Spring @ Yishun Yishun 2024 416 100 308 0 West Plains @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 486 153 410 384 West Quarry @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 337 79 220 0

*SERS Blocks. Table shows units that were sold and does not include rental flats. First MOP year based on 5 years from the built date.

1. Clementi Crest

We expect a lot of interest in Clementi Crest the moment it's up for resale. Clementi Crest is one of the best-located HDB projects in the neighbourhood; we already knew this during its BTO launch, when it was a star draw for the year.

Clementi Mall is the largest retail hub in Clementi, and its surroundings constitute the hub of the neighbourhood. Clementi Crest is located nearly literally at your doorstep, which is also integrated with Clementi MRT (EWL, CRL).

Besides Clementi Mall, there's also 321 Clementi — this is a smaller mall that has a cinema and other food outlets. This is practically across the road, if you don't feel like walking to Clementi Mall.

Do note that Clementi MRT is one stop from Dover, where you'll find Singapore Polytechnic. Clementi Crest is also within one-kilometre of prestigious schools like the NUS School of Maths and Science (900 metres) and Nan Hua High (710 metres).

Clementi Crest is also quite close to NUS by car. Go via Commonwealth Ave. W and Clementi Road, and it can be as short as a 6-minute drive even in traffic.

Living here is going to be noisier than other parts of Clementi, as you're within the anchor point of the neighbourhood. But for most families, the conveniences will more than outweigh the issues. Just be ready to fork out some Cash Over Valuation (COV), as it's practically guaranteed that sellers will demand a high premium.

2. Alkaff Oasis

Bidadari flats were big news during their BTO launch, and we'd expect the same once they're up for resale. Alkaff Oasis, in particular, was 12 times oversubscribed at launch. Besides the draw of the location, it boasts good landscaping as well as one of the nicest-looking void decks that we've seen to date.

Alkaff Oasis benefits from the recent completion of Woodleigh Mall, an integrated project. This is located roughly within a 10-minute walk.

This mall has a 24-hour NTUC, as well as a Guardian, a Unity Pharmacy, and several tuition/enrichment centres. The mall is connected to Woodleigh MRT (NEL). This is a significant stop as it's just next to Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL), which is itself connected to NEX Megamall.

Suffice it to say residents have all the dining and retail they could need, given the combination of both malls (you are also close to The Poiz Centre).

A number of reputable schools are also within the priority enrolment range. These include Maris Stella (950 metres), Cedar Girls (220 metres), and St Andrew's Junior (890 metres).

Besides all this, Bidadari Park itself is one of the newest and most extensively landscaped HDB towns. From Alkaff Lake to a repurposed heritage walk, this is one of the most family-friendly neighbourhoods to live in. As with Clementi Crest though, we would expect this to be among the priciest resale flats, especially at their young age.

3. Ang Mo Kio Court

If you enjoy highly self-contained enclaves, where you go for weeks or months without having to venture out, then Ang Mo Kio Court will appeal to you.

AMK Court is within a well-built-up HDB cluster, just across the street from Kebun Baru Mall. This an HDB-run mall, which is also next to the Kebun Baru market and food centre. Most day-to-day services, from hair salons to TCM halls, can be found here. We're also told by some readers that Kebun Maru market has some of the most affordable fruit sellers (though we've never checked it out ourselves).

Toward the direction of Block 232, there's a Sheng Siong frequented by most AMK Court residents (about an eight-minute walk away). There are also numerous popular eateries here, like a Boon Tong Kee, and the area draws residents even from outside the neighbourhood.

For public transport, bus 268 (at Ang Mo Kio Primary School) will take you to Mayflower MRT station (TEL). You can also walk, and it is much shorter if you cut through the open-air car park. The Mayflower market and food centre are also near the station by the way, so what you can't find at Kebun Baru you can probably find here.

While AMK Court isn't especially well-connected to areas like town or the CBD, it is very convenient in terms of HDB amenities; and these flats will appeal to true heartland types.

4. Bedok North Woods

Bedok North Woods benefits from proximity to Bedok Mall, as well as the upcoming Sky Eden @ Bedok (a mixed-use project replacing the former Bedok Point).

You can walk to both in under 10-minutes, so it is certainly convenient enough. Alternatively, just take bus 67 from between blocks 139/140, and you'll be at Bedok MRT in five minutes. The malls are located around the MRT station (EWL).

Alternatively, if you need DTL access, you can also take bus 67 (at Block 403), which connects to Bedok Reservoir MRT.

The Bedok North cluster is an old and well-developed HDB enclave. Walk along Bedok North Road, and you'll see many coffee shops, convenience stores, clinics, pet shops, etc. Like AMK Court above, this is an area that will appeal to heartlanders, or anyone who doesn't like to venture out often for amenities.

The only drawback is that Bedok (as a whole, not just Bedok North Woods) may not appeal to younger or more outgoing types. The neighbourhood is quite laid-back and light in terms of recreation.

5. Woodleigh Glen

This was another superstar BTO launch, with flats at Woodleigh Glen being over 33 times oversubscribed.

As the name implies, Woodleigh Glen is just up the road from Woodleigh MRT (NEL). As we mentioned above (see Alkaff Oasis), this is a good area because the attached Woodleigh Mall provides most daily amenities; and this train station is just one stop away from Seragoon and NEX megamall.

Woodleigh Glen is just next to Bidadari Park, and a short walk will allow residents to share the same greenery, Alkaff Lake, etc. If you pick a higher-floor unit, you should be able to get a good view of the park.

With regard to greenery, Woodleigh Glen is one of the first HDB flats with an impressive 200-metre long sky terrace specifically for bird watching. It's located on the 10th floor, and is pointed in the direction of Bidadari Hill Park (a designated bird sanctuary.)

There are also canopy walks on the third storey, and the two-storey car parks have "urban verandahs" for community gatherings. These aren't standard features in most flats. Even the void decks here get an upgrade, with a ceiling height of more than six metres, as compared to the typical 3.6 metres high — to allow for more wind to flow through the development.

We would expect buyers to closely compare this to Bidadari flats like Alkaff Oasis (see above), as it shares many locational advantages. And as with Alkaff Oasis, we'd expect sellers to demand a high premium.

