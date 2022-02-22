33-year-old Long Feng Prawn Mee to close on Feb 27, sees snaking queues

Once again, another F&B establishment is calling it quits.

This time around, it's a humble prawn noodle stall that's situated in a coffee shop in Tampines.

Specialising in nostalgic bowls of prawn noodles, laksa and lor mee, Long Feng Prawn Mee has been in the food scene for around 33 years.

The stall's last day will be this Sunday (Feb 27), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Founded in 1989, Long Feng Prawn Mee is helmed by a 67-year-old, known to customers as Mdm Lim.

Before moving to its current location, the stall was located at Clementi for 18 years. It then moved to Bedok North before settling in Tampines, where it has been for the past 11 years.

The reason for the first two moves was due to changes in landlords, and increases in rental, Mdm Lim told the Chinese newspaper.

Now, history is repeating itself at the Tampines outlet as well, so Mdm Lim decided that it was a good time to retire.

"I'm getting old. Every day I have to work over 10 hours," she added. "I can't do it alone."

Understandably, shuttering her business for good wasn't an easy to decision to make and Mdm Lim admitted that after so many years, she was reluctant to do so.

"I would like to thank my regular customers for all their support over the years. Everyone is like an old friend," she added.

Unsurprisingly, regular patrons of Long Feng Prawn Mee shared that they are sad to see the stall go.

"I like the food here very much. What a pity!"

If you'd like to try some of Long Feng Prawn Mee's food before they shutter for good, do try to get to the stall early as it is known to close by 12 noon.

And be prepared for a wait — since news of the closure has spread, the stall has seen long queues on the daily, Mdm Lim said.

"I'm happy to be busy. I hope to let customers have one last taste of my noodles before I close."

Address: Block 915 Tampines Street 91

