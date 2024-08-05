'3/4 is fair': Japanese ramen shop's spiciness index has netizens discussing Singaporeans' spice tolerance

With local favourites like chilli crab or the famed McSpicy burger, one would think that Singaporeans can hold their own when it comes to handling spicy food.

But according to a Japanese ramen stall, Singapore lags behind some of its Asian neighbours in terms of spice tolerance.

Last Sunday (Aug 4), a photo of the restaurant's menu was posted on sub-Reddit SingaporeRaw.

The ramen stall isn't identified, but according to the menu, upon choosing a bowl of spicy ramen, diners can decide how spicy they would like it to be for an additional fee.

The spiciness index uses "tolerable nationality" as the system of measurement for diners' endurance level.

Japan is understood to be the country with the lowest spice tolerance, at level 1.

While level 2 is not attached to any nation, it seems to be the recommended spice level by the restaurant.

Then comes Singapore and Malaysia, with levels 3 to 5 attached to these inseparable neighbouring countries respectively.

Opting for these levels of spiciness would set diners back an additional 300 yen (S$2.70).

Those who enjoy the heat can take it up a notch with South Korea levels of spice.

There's no denying their love for spice, with dishes like Jjamppong and the viral Samyang instant noodles.

If you're brave enough, there's Indonesia's level of spice.

Be warned though, the restaurant claims that a bowl of "Indonesian spicy" ramen is akin to entering a "danger zone".

In the comments section, Singaporean netizens seemed to understand that other nations probably have a higher spice tolerance in comparison to them.

"I don't mind spicy food but if [the] spiciness completely overwhelms the other flavours in the dish, I won't eat it," one netizen explained.

Another Reddit user claimed that Thailand "should be top".

They added: "Singaporeans' palette can't really handle spicy [food] that well so 3/4 is fair."

In a separate Reddit thread posted on the same day, a number of Indonesian netizens were basking in the glory of being seen as the country with the spiciest food.

"Lol, this makes me proud!" a netizen commented.

