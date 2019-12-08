35% off rooms at new Hotel Soloha, $5.40 for 6-piece Korean fried chicken and other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

STAYCATION DEAL: 35% OFF ROOMS AT HOTEL SOLOHA

Always waiting for the next traveler yearning for a rejuvenating stay. . . #hotelsoloha #alohasoloha #boutiquehotel... Posted by Hotel Soloha on Monday, 29 July 2019

Say hello to Keong Saik's newest kid on the block, the 45-room Hotel Soloha, which officially launches on Aug 16.

For its opening promotion, the boutique hotel is offering guests up to 35 per cent off room bookings ($117 down from $180) for early birds.

Or stay in a deluxe room for $148 (including breakast, minibar and internet) from now till Aug 15th.

PHOTO: Hotel Soloha

Website: https://solohahotels.com/

Address: 12 Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088387

$1 IKEA CHICKEN WINGS AND CRAYFISH FOR $11

If you're a fan of Ikea's chicken wings, don't miss out on their $1 deal

this week (not available on weekends and public holidays).

Can't decide where to eat? From 8 to 18 August, drop by the IKEA Restaurants to try out our new crayfish dish. Add on your meal with $1/pc chicken wing. T&Cs apply. Posted by IKEA on Thursday, 8 August 2019

The Swedish furniture store is also offering their Crayfish with Hot Salsa Sauce for a limited period, at $11 a plate. Ikea members can also get a free goey cake with every purchase of the salmon main course.

From now till Aug 18, shoppers can look forward to more discounts during Ikea's end of season sale, with Ikea Family members enjoying an additional 10 per cent off.

WIN YEAR'S SUPPLY OF FREE BEER

Reward your local neighbourhood hero (be it your friendly cai fan auntie or colleague) with 12 months' worth of free beer when you nominate them!

Or, get $10 off with purchase of two cases of Singapore Lager from now till end August. If you want to find out how it tastes, here's our review.

You have up till Aug 31 to nominate the most deserving person in your eyes!

$5.40 FOR 6-PIECE JINJIA CHICKEN

Happy National Day! 🎉 Come celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday with our $5.40 6 pcs Jinjja wings deal Look how... Posted by Jinjja Chicken on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Here's a national day-related promotion that's here to stay till the end of the month. Hurray!

To celebrate our nation's birthday, get six pieces of Korean fried chicken for only $5.40 at Jinjia chicken (not available for delivery).

Where: Bugis Street, Changi Airport T2, Jewel Changi Airport, Northpoint City and The Clementi mall.

candicecai@asiaone.com