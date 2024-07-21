$3.50 cai fan, $3 pasta: Half of 16 stalls at reopened coffee shop in Serangoon offer budget meals

Despite its high resale price, at least half of the stalls at a newly reopened coffee shop in Serangoon are dishing out budget meals.

The coffee shop, located at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive, was put in the spotlight last year after it changed hands for an eye-watering $40.5 million.

The coffee shop, run by private chain operator Broadway, reopened last month. Among the 16 stalls, eight, including the drinks stall, offer budget options, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Housing Board (HDB) and Enterprise Singapore recently announced that around 180 coffee shops run by private chain operators will be participating in a government scheme to provide Singaporeans more affordable food options. The budget meal initiative was announced by the Ministry of National Development and HDB in March 2023.

These coffee shops, including those operated by Broadway, are expected to offer budget meals by end-July.

Budget meals are defined as food options that are priced at $3.50 and below, as well as drinks priced at $1.20 and below.

All Broadway coffee shops serve budget meals

A spokesperson for Broadway told Shin Min that all 22 coffee shops managed by the organisation provide budget meal options. This consideration was part of the group's early plans for the Serangoon coffee shop as it is frequented by residents who live nearby.

"We will work closely with our tenants to ensure that the budget meal options they provide are in line with the $3.50 budget and that portions are the same," the spokesperson added.

One tenant who operates a mala stall there told Shin Min that coffee shops situated in the heartland are obliged to keep prices affordable. The owner, surnamed Deng, 48, said that he also hoped to heed the government's call to provide affordable dining options for low-income residents.

He noted that pricing his meals at a lower price does not have much of an impact on his earnings as he sells just more than 10 portions a day of his $3.50 dish of luncheon meat with egg nasi lemak -among over 40 options on offer.

Wang Wenjie, 36, manager of the Tong Luck economic rice stall said that the stall had offered budget options right from its opening.

A plate of rice with two vegetables and one meat is priced at $3.50, which is 50 cents cheaper than at other places. Portions are not reduced as well, he said.

"For every 10 customers, seven are seniors, so we can sell over 20 budget meal plates in a day," he added.

According to the Chinese evening daily, other budget meals on offer include a mushroom and garlic pasta for $3, vegetarian bee hoon with one vegetable for $2.50 as well as hot kopi-o or teh-o for $1.20 each.

One diner surnamed Lin, 50, said he was initially worried about the prices of food at the coffee shop, but was pleasantly surprised and relieved to find budget meal options as he usually has his three meals outside.

In a post on July 6, Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng wrote about his visit to the coffee shop.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/SeahKianPeng/posts/pfbid0UwkAqD16kehYydTzZaZWb21Aa64xru8ZLVeoDo8w124ZzwqJPsSYDNKAt49x5Luxl[/embed]

"Met up with the new owners and also visited the various stall holders. Glad that a number of the stall holders have incorporated a value / budget meal option as part of their offering," he wrote.

"Thank you Broadway (owners of coffee shop) and stall holders for giving residents such a choice. Thus far, from feedback received from residents, they like the new upgraded environment and the wide and tasty assortment."

