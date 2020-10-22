$390k Birkin? Here are things you can buy with that amount of money

We all know how hard it is to score an Hermès Birkin, which is why the resale value for the bag is high.

At the end of September 2020, Kruse GWS Auctions, which specialises in entertainment memorabilia, fine jewellery, iconic fashion items, and royal artefacts, shattered a world record during their Luxury Jewellery, Timepieces and Handbags auction.

Founder and lead auctioneer of Kruse GWS Auctions, Dame Brigitte Kruse took an influx of online bids from around the globe for an unused Hermès Shiny Black Porosus Crocodile, 10.70ctw Diamond & White Gold Birkin Bag, which sold for a staggering USD$287,500 (S$390,724) and marked another world-record for the auction house.

Coveted for their rarity and craftsmanship, Birkin bags have paved the way for luxury handbags as investments. Over the past 35 years, Birkins have out-performed both the value of Gold and the S&P 500 stocks.

However, as many customers know, getting hold of a Birkin bag is no easy task given their relative scarcity and high demand. So, with that in mind, here are seven things you could spend nearly $400,000 on instead.

1. 46,242 Big Mac Meals from McDonald’s

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love McDonald’s? Here in Singapore, a classic Big Mac Value Meal will set you back $8.65, which means you could buy 46,242 of them with the money you saved from not buying that Birkin. That’s literally a lifetime supply of Big Macs – I’m lovin’ it!

2. 26 First Class flights to Paris with Singapore Airlines

Although the closest thing we can get to international travel at the moment is a day trip to Pulau Ubin, once borders reopen a First Class flight to Paris (the home of Hermès) with Singapore Airlines will set you back approximately $15,000 return. That means you could buy 26 flights to Paris and back. Look out, Emily!

3. 259 iPhone 12s (256GB)

The iPhone 12. PHOTO: Apple

Sales for the new iPhone 12 will begin on Oct 23. Featuring Apple‘s latest A14 Bionic chip, which is apparently the fastest chip on a smartphone, and an improved camera system and lenses, the 256GB iPhone 12 retails for $1,539.

That, divided by your Birkin fund, will allow you to buy 259 units, which you could then put up for sale on Carousell and probably double your money.

4. 184,331 trips from Changi Airport to Tuas Link on the East West Line

A standard adult fare from Changi Airport to Tuas Link on the East West Line will set you back $2.17. So, for $400,000 you could enjoy 184,331 trips across the entire length of the country – that’s two trips every day for 252 years! When you put it like that, the MRT really is a bargain.

5. 21 staycations at Marina Bay Sands in the Straits Suite

Currently, a three-night staycation for two people at Marina Bay Sands in the Straits Suite will set you back $6,174.05 per night, or a total of $18,522.15. Given that international travel is unlikely to happen anytime soon, 21 staycations seems like a worthy investment.

6. 3,773 trips to Universal Studios Singapore

A Singapore Resident One-Day Ticket to Universal Studios plus Universal Express Access will cost you roughly $106. That means you can enjoy 3,773 trips to Southeast Asia’s first and only movie theme park. That’s a whole lot of adrenaline-rushing thrill rides, themed attractions, and live shows.

7. 114,285 plates of chicken rice

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Depending on which hawker you go to, a plate of chicken rice will usually cost you around $3.50, meaning you can enjoy 114,285 plates of Singapore’s beloved cuisine.

This article was first published in Her World Online.