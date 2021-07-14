4 bee farms in Singapore you can visit with the kids

If you’re looking to get closer to nature on your next family outing, you may want to make a beeline for these bee farms on the island.

These places are abuzz with family-friendly activities, from up-close experiences to workshops, honey tasting sessions and educational programmes to learn more about these fascinating and useful critters.

Psst! If you come across a beehive in your estate, these guys could help in safe and humane removal, too.

1. Bee Amazed Garden

Hop on a bee learning journey over at Bee Amazed Garden, which was opened by founder John Chong and also bills itself a motivational, edutainment and training centre.

Previously an educator with the Ministry of Education (MOE) before starting his own bee farm in 2017, you can expect lots of educational programmes as well as family activities (check out its Bee One Happy Family program) and corporate workshops that can be customised. You can also sign up for its honey tasting sessions or learn the basics of beekeeping.

Bee Amazed Garden is at Kampung Kampus, 91 Lorong Chencharu, Singapore 769201. Visit its website for more information.

2. Little Green Bee Farm

Over at Little Green Bee Farm, there’s a showroom and crop garden to showcase and educate visitors on the value of the stingless bees to the environment as well as various herbs. There’s even a windmill and water wheel for lots of photo ops and for the kids to learn about hydro power.

Of course, if you’re there for the bees, continue with the guided tour where you can check out the stingless beehives, and see how they collect pollen to produce Trigona Itama Honey, which is the company’s star product.

Little Green Bee Farm isD’Kranji Farm Resort, at 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2, Singapore 718813. Open for visit by booking only. It also has a shopfront at 865 Mountbatten Road, B1-06, Singapore 437844. Visit its website for more information.

3. The Sundowner

Atop a conserved shop house in the Siglap district is urban rooftop farm and lounge The Sundowner, where you can get close to a colony of bees as well as various herbs and edible plants.

Its Bee Encounter is part of the two-hour Rooftop Farm Experience, where you’ll get hands-on with an organic farming class, don a bee suit and see the bees and beehives up close, and sample unifloral honey and farm-to-table herb-infused beverages.

Rooftop Farm Experience is at $95 for those aged 13 and older and $65 for three-to 12-year-olds. A minimum of four people per session is required. The Sundowner is at 705A E Coast Rd, Singapore 459062. Visit its website for more information or to make your booking.

4. Nutrinest

When he’s not busy removing colonies from properties, Singapore’s first beekeeper and Nutrinest founder Xavier Tan is harvesting honey as well as educating the public on the misconceptions and conservation of bees through events, workshops, and visits to his bee gardens.

These are located at various places in Singapore, including halfway house The Ashram and Jurong Town Hall.

However, due to the pandemic, visiting has been ceased, but you can follow its Facebook page for updates. Currently, he also hosts ad hoc online workshops on Facebook.

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.