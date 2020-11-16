4 exotic fragrances to perfume your home

The Danes consistently top global happiness indexes. Denmark is also the biggest consumer of candles, with each Dane burning through about 6kg of candle wax each year, according to the European Candle Association. Coincidence?

Maybe. But with the lovely scents and warm glow they radiate, scented candles are certainly one way to bring more hygge – a Danish term referring to a sense of cosiness and comfort – into a home. Not a bad thing, especially now that we’re spending more time in our abodes. Here’s what’s been perfuming the air around us.

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Diffuser

If you don’t like the hassle of having to light and subsequently snuff out a candle each time you want to hygge up your home, a reed diffuser offers a subtle-smelling, fuss-free alternative.

Housed in Jo Malone’s minimalist glass bottle and emitted stylishly by 10 black rattan reeds, the Wild Bluebell room fragrance layers the delicate sweetness of bluebells with lily of the valley and eglantine, as well as a refreshing touch of persimmon.

Once you begin using the diffuser, it will last for about three to four months. And if you prefer candles, it has those, too.

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo by La DoubleJ

Miss travelling? Bring the Mediterranean summer into your home with the Arancia di Capri candle, which will fill a room with notes of orange, mandarin, lemon, petitgrain and cardamom.

It is part of the Acqua di Parma by La DoubleJ capsule collection, which also includes a body scrub and body lotion. For this collaboration, Milan-based fashion brand La DoubleJ created vibrant prints for the packaging, including that of the Arancia di Capri candle.

The bright blue glass jar is alluring and can, with some imagination, conjure images of the Mediterranean Sea.

Diptyque Othoniel Rosa

Othoniel Rosa is the blossoming of a meeting between an artist, a perfumer and a "nose". Inspired by the rose named for... Posted by escentials on Monday, September 21, 2020

French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel has a long-standing passion for flowers. Aside from his floral-inspired paintings and sculptures, his book L’Herbier Merveilleux features his notes on the symbolism of different blooms. He also has a rose – a simple bloom with relatively few petals – named after him.

The Othoniel rose, which features in this new fragrance by Diptyque, has peppery undertones. Including a candle and an eau de toilette, the Othoniel Rosa collection sees the Othoniel rose scent complemented by notes of pink peppercorn, ambrette seeds and patchouli-like Akigalawood.

Loewe Home Scents

Discover LOEWE Home Scents, 11 plant essences expressed as standalone scents within candles, wax candleholders, room sprays and room diffuser sets. Photography @nachoalegre #LOEWE #LOEWEperfumes Posted by LOEWE Perfumes on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

We’re not surprised to hear that the Loewe boutique at Paragon is unable to keep its recently introduced home scents in stock. Reflecting the brand’s quirky and artsy DNA, the 11 created by Loewe’s in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles are inspired by a vegetable garden.

It’s not just the verdant scents, which include unusual notes such as Tomato Leaves, Ivy and Luscious Pea, that make an impression.

The range’s artsy touches include the brightly coloured terracotta pots holding the candles; some people choose the candles based on container colour, rather than how they smell. Either way, they’ll improve your living space.

This article was first published in The Peak.