4 important know-hows about HDB season parking

'Season Parking' is an initiative created by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) for motorists to engage in long-term parking of their vehicles in HDB car parks.

Here in this article, we explain the different types of season parking, and how to apply, renew, transfer and terminate them.

TYPES OF SEASON PARKING

According to HDB's official website, 'Season Parking' is a broad term that encompasses five different types of seasonal parking. Let's take a quick look at them right now!

SEASON PARKING

The most general form of season parking, hence the name.

This basically allows motorists to park in any car park, as long as it is in the HDB car park group, without the need for parking coupons. It encourages long-term parking, which is very useful for residents staying in HDB blocks.

Charges are based on the type of vehicle and order of priority.

FAMILY SEASON PARKING (FSP)

FSP is a slightly different version of 'Season Parking'.

No, this isn't season parking for your entire family.

FSP allows you to park at car park lots near your family members' home, even though those lots are reserved for other season parking holders. There is also no limit on how many FSP you can purchase.

FSP costs half the price of regular season parking, but varies according to the HDB car park group you will be parking at.

TEMPORARY PARKING FOR BEREAVED FAMILY MEMBERS

There are times when there are unexpected deaths in the family, and you may decide to hold a wake during these times.

Immediate family members of the deceased may apply for this so that they may park their cars while at the wake. Keep in mind that this is for temporary parking.

Charges are as follows:

PHOTO: HDB

SEASON PARKING FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

If you are driving a commercial vehicle, this is for you! This one can be a little tricky to grasp, but we're here to help you understand it.

The term "unladen weight" refers to the weight of the vehicle when it is not loaded with goods.