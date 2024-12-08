4 Mercedes-AMG GLC performance variants come to Singapore

The Mercedes-AMG GLC Performance SUV and Coupe has made its debut on local shores. Both the SUV and the Coupe will be available in two performance and trim levels: The entry-level GLC43 4MATIC and the GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE.

In the entry-level GLC43 4MATIC, the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with electric exhaust gas turbocharger produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque, with the belt-driven starter-generator providing an additional 10kW (13bhp).

In the GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE, its Mercedes-exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain combines the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle, delivering a combined system output of 671bhp and 1,020Nm of torque.

It also sports a high-performance 400V battery sporting a direct cooling system with a capacity of 6.1kWh, 80kW continuous power and 150kW peak power for ten seconds, with a 3.7kW on-board AC charger.

The GLC43 4MATIC goes from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds with its top speed electronically limited to 250km/h, while the GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE goes from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds with its top speed electronically limited to 275km/h.

Numerous AMG-specific details in the new variants include the AMG-specific radiator grille and the AMG front apron. Integrated side sill panels, the diffuser-look rear apron (GLC43) or additional diffuser board (GLC63 S), and two twin tailpipe trims (round on the GLC43, trapezoidal on the GLC63 S).

For the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe, its main feature is its sporty silhouette with a flowing transition to the rear. The taillights also differ in the SUV and Coupe: The former sports a wider design than the latter.

In the interior, the GLC43 features full leather upholstery while the GLC63 S sports full nappa leather upholstery. The AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather (GLC43) or nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre (GLC63 S) comes as standard. An embossed AMG crest in the front head restraints and the AMG Performance seats are available as options.

Numerous equipment packages are available for the GLC SUV models. In addition, one year from its launch, the GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE can be ordered as an exclusive Edition 1 in graphite grey magno or high-tech silver magno with special exterior and interior design features.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4MATIC SUV $445,888 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4MATIC Coupe $449,888 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE SUV $663,588 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe $677,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.