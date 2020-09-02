4 most common learning difficulties in children and how parents can help

Every child is different and most of us are familiar with this intriguing fact of life.
Well then, why do we expect our children to have the same abilities and needs as other children?
In this article we will look at the four most common learning difficulties and explore the ways in which you can help your child.
While school (and other learning activities) do form an important part of your child's development, it's important to remember that academic success isn't necessarily the end goal for all children.
Your child is an individual with his/her own strengths and weaknesses. They should not be defined by a learning disability.
Isn't the best thing really to make sure your youngster has a happy life doing the things that he/she truly enjoys?
WHAT IS A LEARNING DISABILITY?
A learning disability represents a single area of weakness in your child's learning abilities.
Difficulties with reading, writing, calculating and other learning skills are normally not a cause for concern as children develop at different speeds and each child has a unique skill set.
A child with a learning disability also has several additional signs that don't improve over time. These could include problems in some of the following areas:
- Reading or writing
- Math
- Remembering things
- Understanding words or concepts
- Paying attention
- Following instructions
- Telling time
- Staying organised
- Clumsiness
- Impulsiveness
- Behavioural problems
There are different specific types of learning disabilities which each have their own signs. Let's explore.
DYSLEXIA
Simply put, dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty with reading comprehension.
Children with reading disabilities may also have trouble writing, speaking.
DYSCALCULIA
If your child has difficulty with math they might have a specific learning disability known as dyscalculia. The signs of dyscalculia may include anything from memorising and organising numbers or mathematical signs to calculating change or calculating the solutions to math problems. Youngsters with dyscalculia may also have problems using money and understanding time. DYSGRAPHIA The term "dysgraphia" refers to a difficulty with writing. Youngsters with this learning disorder might have issues with spelling, handwriting and organising ideas on paper. The signs of this learning disability could include any of the following: Some children with dysgraphia might even seem tense while writing. ADHD Another condition that can make learning a larger challenge for some kids is ADHD (or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Children with this disorder generally have problems staying focused, paying attention, sitting still, staying organised and following instructions. These kids usually also have trouble completing their schoolwork or homework. WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP? There is hope for children with learning disabilities. Moreover, with lots of encouragement and support, you can help your child to gain greater self-confidence as a foundation for future success. Under the correct learning conditions, your child's brain can reorganise itself as it has the opportunity to form new neural connections. These new connections can make it possible for the youngster to learn skills such as reading or writing that may have been hard using other learning strategies. A professional can help to pinpoint what the exact problem is, and while this is extremely important, there's also a lot that you can do. LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE With learning disabilities, it's important to look at the bigger picture. Your child needs your love and support more than anything else. Keep in mind that you are essentially helping your child by teaching them ways to help themselves. This article was first published in theAsianparent.
