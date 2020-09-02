4 most common learning difficulties in children and how parents can help

Every child is different and most of us are familiar with this intriguing fact of life.

Well then, why do we expect our children to have the same abilities and needs as other children?

In this article we will look at the four most common learning difficulties and explore the ways in which you can help your child.

While school (and other learning activities) do form an important part of your child's development, it's important to remember that academic success isn't necessarily the end goal for all children.

Your child is an individual with his/her own strengths and weaknesses. They should not be defined by a learning disability.

Isn't the best thing really to make sure your youngster has a happy life doing the things that he/she truly enjoys?

WHAT IS A LEARNING DISABILITY?

A learning disability represents a single area of weakness in your child's learning abilities.

Difficulties with reading, writing, calculating and other learning skills are normally not a cause for concern as children develop at different speeds and each child has a unique skill set.

A child with a learning disability also has several additional signs that don't improve over time. These could include problems in some of the following areas:

Reading or writing

Math

Remembering things

Understanding words or concepts

Paying attention

Following instructions

Telling time

Staying organised

Clumsiness

Impulsiveness

Behavioural problems

There are different specific types of learning disabilities which each have their own signs. Let's explore.

DYSLEXIA

Simply put, dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty with reading comprehension.

Children with reading disabilities may also have trouble writing, speaking.

Other signs that are associated with dyslexia could include things like slow reading, poor general vocabulary skills, speech delay, difficulty expressing thoughts, difficulty learning songs or rhymes and issues with spelling.

DYSCALCULIA