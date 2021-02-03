4 must-buy cleaning appliances from Taobao that won't break the bank

Can’t afford those gorgeous yet expensive cleaning devices? Well, neither can we. From steamers to sleek vacuum cleaners, here’s our roundup of some of the best budget-friendly cleaning appliances on Taobao!

To the uninitiated, the world of cleaning is both scary and exciting – and with good reason! While there are some cult favourites in the cleaning appliances market, it simply doesn’t justify spending that much on a single product (looking at you, Dyson).

So in true Singaporean fashion, we’re here to share some sweet alternatives you can find on Taobao for a fraction of the price. Why? Because good deals always must share!

So whether you’re a newlywed looking for a good deal (or 4), or a work-from-home warrior raring to get your workspace spruced up, read on to find out all you need to know.

And while we’re on the topic of adulting, why not check out our guide on where to score some of the coolest, value-for-money kitchen appliances on the Internet? (Hint: It’s Taobao.)

1. Robot vacuum cleaner: Get yourself a robot that can clean

PHOTO: Taobao

From the classic Roomba to the more recent Roborock, the robot vacuum cleaner is no stranger to those who adult regularly. Popularised for its futuristic appeal and also for the sheer convenience of not having to actually do the dirty work, robot cleaners typically come with a hefty price tag.

Not all is lost, though! We scoured Taobao and found one for just ¥139 (S$29). It even comes in a gorgeous shade of dark green in case you’re all about the aesthetic. Quite a steal, huh? To put things into perspective, that’s the price of a replacement battery for a Roomba.

2. Steam cleaner: Get acquainted with the world of steam cleaning

PHOTO: Taobao

And unlike the bulkier, more expensive alternatives out there in the market, the Deerma 5-in-1 steam cleaner is sleek and relatively compact, making it easy to store away.

3. Air purifier: Give your home a breath of fresh air (literally).

You might think that working from home means lesser exposure to pollutants in the air, but that’s where you’re wrong.

Seemingly innocuous situations like your fur kid’s shedding season, the non-stop traffic from the highway below your block, or even laundry day can cause an increase in indoor pollutants!

This can trigger respiratory problems, particularly for people living with asthma, and cause general discomfort for anyone, tbh.

PHOTO: Taobao

It’s definitely worth getting yourself an air purifier, just so that you can keep things fresh and your air…. well, pure.

This one from Taobao comes with an inbuilt UV lamp which is said to kill bacteria lingering in the air, as well as other cool tech features like a timer, and a digital screen that tells you just how clean (or polluted) your air is.

4. Vacuum cleaner: To remind you that while this cleaner sucks, cleaning doesn’t have to suck

PHOTO: Taobao

You didn’t think we were going to end off this article without a vacuum cleaner feature, did you? Vacuuming is probably one of the most dreaded and time-consuming household chores, so we figured if we could find a gorgeous-looking cleaning appliance, it might make the task less painful.

PHOTO: Taobao

If you were wondering why it has Muji vibes, that’s because it was designed by Naoto Fukasawa, one of the famed designers at Muji. Created in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle brand Plus Minus Zero, this series comes in 7 different colour accents reminiscent of the Muji-Scandinavian design philosophy we know and love.

With prices starting from ¥1499, we know it’s on the pricey side. But if we’re putting things into perspective, it’s much cheaper than a Dyson vacuum cleaner, and we dare say a lot better looking too!

This article was first published in YouTrip.