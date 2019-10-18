4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?

“It’s cheaper to die than to fall sick in Singapore”, goes the now-popular saying.

In actual fact, Singapore’s medical system is world-class and systems are in place to make healthcare affordable.

However, there are still some medical procedures that are more expensive when compared to other countries.

That’s why Singaporeans are now flocking to neighbouring countries for overseas medical procedures at a lower price than what they’d pay locally.

Whether you’re hopping across the Causeway to JB to get your teeth scaled and polished, or venturing further afield to Bangkok and beyond, heading overseas for medical and dental procedures can ultimately save you quite a bit of money.

Here are some medical procedures Singaporeans are heading overseas for.

1. DENTAL WORK

Major dental procedures such as root canals and extraction of wisdom teeth can cost a bomb in Singapore.

It’s not uncommon to have to pay a three figure sum per tooth to get your wisdom teeth extracted, while root canals can cost over a thousand dollars as well.

Even if there’s nothing wrong with your teeth, you’re still advised to go for regular cleaning sessions.

Scaling and polishing can easily cost close to or more than $100 at private clinics. However you look at it, getting good and regular dental care can be expensive.

That’s why more and more Singaporeans are heading to dentists in Johor Bahru.

There are many dentists located less than ten minutes’ drive from the Causeway.

Dental procedures in JB tend to be about half the price of what private dental clinics in Singapore charge.

Because dental procedures aren’t long or expensive enough to warrant an overseas flight, the standard of dental care in JB is quite high and many doctors speak the same languages that are spoken in Singapore, Singaporeans rarely go further than JB for their dental procedures.

HERE ARE THE TYPICAL PRICES OF POPULAR DENTAL PROCEDURES IN JOHOR BAHRU:

Scaling and polishing: $40 to $59

Root canal: $196 to $556 per tooth, $327 to $490 per crown

2. PLASTIC SURGERY

Unless you’re an influencer who’s being paid to advertise for a local plastic surgeon, most plastic surgery patients in Singapore prefer to keep their procedures hush-hush.

Going overseas for plastic surgery provides greater privacy than doing it locally, as you don’t risk running into your friends and relatives on the streets when you’re still recovering.

What’s more, plastic surgery capitals like Seoul and Bangkok tend to be trendsetters in the plastic surgery field.