4 reasons why having a vacation home, or even a retirement home, across the Causeway makes perfect sense

Retirement planning is not uncommon, but it can be daunting and difficult, especially during a global pandemic.

But sometimes, you just need to take the first step, like investing in a retirement home. Plus point: It doubles up as a vacation home for family trips or quick getaways in the near future!

If a home with a touch of modernity is what you and your family are looking for, you might want to start by exploring nearby developments, like Horizon Hills in Johor, Malaysia. Here's why.

1. It's located right across the Johor Strait

When investing in a home, it's important to find one that's conveniently located and suitable for living since travel can be taxing, especially in your elderly years.

Located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Horizon Hills is a matured township - a development of 15 years - that is conveniently linked via the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, which makes having a home just across the border ideal and accessible.

It is also a joint venture between two reputable developers in Malaysia, Gamuda Land and UEM Sunrise, each with notable projects in countries such as Singapore, Australia and many more.

Gamuda Land is the property development arm of Gamuda Berhad, the monumental nation builder with a spectrum of experience and expertise while UEM Sunrise is a master developer of Iskandar Puteri.

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

2. It has (almost) everything you need right at your doorstep

Okay, maybe not literally at your doorstep, but mostly within walking distance.

For instance, their vehicle-free lane provides greater accessibility and encourages walking, jogging as well as cycling to destinations around the township.

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

The 1,200-acre development is conveniently situated amid numerous amenities and facilities, such as Horizon Hills commercial centre with a 24-hour convenience store, F&B and dining, clinics, childcare centres and more.

In the heart of Horizon Hills, there's also an upcoming lifestyle retail hub that offers commercial convenience consisting of a mall, shop offices, a pet-friendly park and an open green space overlooking the golf course.

The development ensures a self-sustaining component mix for our residents - everything you need within easy reach - as seen in the lifestyle retail hub, which is located less than five minutes from residential precincts.

And for parents, the Invictus International School by Sing-Ed Global Schoolhouse Pte Ltd is set to be completed by 2023. The school is built with a capacity of 1,500 students and will be adopting the UK Cambridge curriculum - just like what kids in Singapore are exposed to.

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

There is also a Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club that is interconnected, walkable and accessible with bicycles to the retail hub and Invictus international school. Do note that only residents in landed property are entitled to a membership to the resort-themed clubhouse.

The country club also boasts an array of health and wellness facilities for yourself and your family to keep fit and active such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, kids pool, tennis court, badminton hall, gym, fitness studio, pool side cafe, golfer terrace restaurant and more.

At any time, you can enjoy some casual sports at the private, international standard golf course that's part of the country club or take a relaxing stroll anywhere along the 147-acres of greenery.

3. Sustainable living and better quality of life at a lower price

With over 57,000 trees planted around the neighbourhood, a lack of fresh air is the least of your concerns. Fun fact: more than half of the 1,200-acre development is dedicated to nature and facilities.

Aside from the 30-odd species of trees, including some jungle and forest trees, there is even a secondary forest that has been relocated and replanted right in the neighbourhood.

Valuing sustainable living, several initiatives have been implemented to reduce climate change, such as built-in solar heater panels and a built-in rainwater harvesting system!

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

Another crucial aspect is the safety of residents. Horizon Hills has well-managed and accessible security measures such as a 24-hour guard patrol, private, low-density enclave and other features dedicated to keeping your family safe.

The township, which is also the first one in Johor to adopt crime prevention through environmental design, ensures residents can enjoy slow, relaxing traffic with its safe road designs such as traffic calming devices and cul-de-sacs.

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

Horizon Hills also boasts a list of awards in its making, such as Malaysia's Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards 2020 and EdgeProp-ILAM Malaysia's Sustainable Landscape Award both by EdgeProp in 2018.

Other notable titles include The Best Safety Features Development and The Best Sustainable Development by Starproperty Awards in 2018, as well as Best Township Development (Iskandar) by PropertyGuru in 2019.

4. Easy and quick weekend getaway

With a vacation home in your back pocket, you can stop blowing thousands on overseas vacations.

Need a quick getaway? Just take a trip down to Iskandar Puteri, in good-old Johor. It's quick, easy and oh-so-worth-it.

This way, you won't even have to plan your vacations months in advance or contemplate when to take leave from work.

You can save money on travel while enjoying a vacation at your own luxurious residence at ease, especially if you often travel across the border for work.

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

5. Don't be late to the game

While it may seem a little far-fetched on paper, it will be worth it in the long run. Waiting till your 60s to begin planning for your retirement is likely to give you more stress than relief.

One of the perks of investing in a retirement plan early is that it can help you better manage your finances. This head start also ensures you have enough money for possible emergencies or family needs in future.

Think of it as building up credit, but instead of obtaining a loan, you're obtaining a home!

PHOTO: Horizon Hills

At this point, it's not a matter of if, but when borders will open again. And when they do, having a ready-made residence can surely come in handy.

If you're interested to find out more about Horizon Hills, head here.

