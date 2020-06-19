4 things to do this weekend if you'd rather stay home than go out

As we all know, phase 2 begins today (June 19).

But if you’d rather stay home than deal with the crowds, here are some things you can do from the comfort of your couch:

1. Singapore Heritage Festival 2020: Digital edition

Transport yourself to a bygone era through documentaries of old Tanjong Pagar, Pasir Ris, Kallang, and more.

Explore old sites through digital tours and podcasts; read through multicultural, lesser-heard stories of Singapore; and do activities like paper quilling with your family at home.

2. Pesta Raya Online

Esplanade Theatre’s Pesta Raya Malay Festival of Arts is not to be missed.

Showcasing dance, theatre, and music from the Nusantara, Pesta Raya will screen shows like Zulfadli Rashid’s Alkesah, alongside performances by traditional Malay music ensembles, alongside indie music, courtesy of Hikayat Gundik Berirama – The Venetian Solitude.

From June 19 to June 28.

3. Support The Food Bank Singapore with Perrier’s #LockdownArtists charity auction

A silent auction to purchase art created by Singapore’s premiere mixologists and restaurateurs during the circuit breaker might sound a little out there, but hey, it’s for a good cause.

The event, which will start on June 20 at 4.00 pm, aims to raise $10,000 for the aforementioned charity.

Contributing artists include Janice Wong of 2am:dessertbar fame, Cloudstreet’s Rishi Naleendra, and Jorge Conde, Head Bartender of Smoke & Mirrors.

Bidding opens between June 20 and June 28.

4. Watch: The Last Artisan

We know, we know: artists are non-essential, but this documentary about Haw Par Villa’s last artisan is a must-see.

