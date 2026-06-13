4 things to know before applying for the June 2026 BTO

The June 2026 BTO launch is just around the corner.

As with every launch, many applicants will be looking at locations, waiting times, and project features before deciding where to apply.

However, beyond the project details themselves, several aspects make this launch different from previous exercises.

From the second Berlayar project at the Greater Southern Waterfront to the first public housing project in Lakeview in more than 40 years, there are a number of notable developments worth paying attention to.

Before diving into these highlights, it is worth checking out our comprehensive June 2026 BTO guide, where we break down each project in greater detail, including nearby amenities, transport links, location analysis, and possible classifications.

June 2026 BTO launch overview

A total of 6,860 flats will be offered across seven projects in the June 2026 BTO exercise.

Location Flat type Units Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Two-room Flexi, four-room 570 Kebun Baru Ridge (Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2) Three-room, four-room 485 Bukit Merah Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room 1,960 Bishan Two-room Flexi, four-room 1,210 Woodlands Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room 640 Sembawang Portico (Sembawang Drive) Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room 875 Sembawang Brook (Sungei Sembawang) Two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, 3Gen 1,160 Total 6,860

The second Berlayar project at the Greater Southern Waterfront

One of the biggest highlights of the June 2026 launch is the second BTO project to be introduced in Berlayar estate.

When plans for Berlayar were first announced in 2025, they generated considerable interest.

After all, the estate forms part of the larger Greater Southern Waterfront transformation, one of Singapore's most ambitious long-term redevelopment plans.

For many homebuyers, this presents a rare opportunity to secure a home within a future waterfront district that is expected to see significant growth over the coming years.

The upcoming project enjoys a location that combines both urban convenience and access to nature.

Residents will be close to outdoor destinations such as Labrador Nature Reserve, Berlayar Creek, and the Southern Ridges.

This creates a living environment that differs from many traditional HDB estates, where extensive greenery and waterfront surroundings are not always available.

Berlayar projects are also planned with staggered building heights. This design approach helps open up views towards the coastline and the Southern Ridges, allowing more residents to enjoy the surrounding scenery.

Connectivity is another advantage.

Both Telok Blangah MRT Station and Labrador Park MRT Station are located nearby, making it easier to travel to other parts of Singapore.

For shopping, dining, and entertainment, VivoCity is only a short commute away.

As the second project in the estate, it will also give buyers another chance to enter what could become one of Singapore's most sought-after waterfront neighbourhoods in the years ahead.

Three projects with shorter waiting times

Another major feature of the June 2026 exercise is the large number of flats being offered under shorter waiting times.

A total of 2,520 BTO flats will have waiting periods of around three years or less.

This accounts for more than one-third of all flats available in this launch.

Traditionally, many BTO applicants have had to wait several years before collecting their keys.

To address this, HDB has been working with government agencies much earlier in the planning process.

By identifying suitable sites sooner and advancing design and planning work before launch, construction can begin earlier.

As a result, some projects are already well into construction by the time applicants select their units.

This allows waiting periods to be shortened without compromising construction quality.

The three projects offering shorter waiting times are Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook and Kebun Baru Ridge.

Of these, Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook fall under the Shorter Waiting Time category, while Kebun Baru Ridge will have a waiting time that is only slightly above three years.

Sembawang Portico (2 years 7 months) and Sembawang Brook (2 years 9 months)

Both projects are located within the new Sembawang North estate.

Sembawang Portico will be developed along Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

The project will consist of three residential blocks and include a mix of flats for sale alongside rental units.

Altogether, it will provide 875 homes across two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flat types.

Nearby, Sembawang Brook will be developed along Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang. It will comprise five residential blocks, including a dedicated rental block.

The project will offer 1,160 homes, including two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, and 3Gen units.

The inclusion of 3Gen flats is particularly beneficial for larger families who want multiple generations living close together while maintaining some degree of privacy.

Beyond the shorter waiting times, residents of both projects will also enjoy earlier access to neighbourhood amenities.

Under new coordination measures introduced across agencies, facilities such as childcare centres, cooked food outlets, a minimart, and bus services are expected to begin operations roughly six months after the first residents receive their keys.

This helps address a common concern among new homeowners, where amenities sometimes take years to catch up with newly completed housing estates.

Residents will also be able to access nearby amenities such as Sun Plaza for shopping and dining.

In addition, Bukit Canberra offers a wide range of community facilities, including a hawker centre, polyclinic, sports hall, ActiveSG gym, and swimming complex.

Kebun Baru Ridge (3 years 1 month)

Kebun Baru Ridge is located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 and will consist of three residential blocks.

The project will provide 485 homes, made up of 3-room and 4-room flats.

Within the development itself, residents can expect conveniences such as a minimart and eating house.

Meanwhile, nearby amenities can be found at Mayflower Shopping & Food Centre, Kebun Baru Market & Food Centre, and Ang Mo Kio Town Centre.

Connectivity is another plus point. While the development is not directly beside an MRT station, residents will be able to reach Mayflower MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line through a short bus journey.

For buyers who want a mature estate location without waiting four years or longer, Kebun Baru Ridge may stand out as one of the more attractive options in this launch.

The first Lakeview project in more than 40 years

The June 2026 exercise will also mark a significant milestone for public housing in Singapore.

For the first time in over four decades, new HDB flats will be introduced in the Lakeview and Shunfu areas.

Three projects are planned for these locations, providing additional housing options for buyers who wish to stay near established towns such as Bishan, Toa Payoh, and Ang Mo Kio.

When all three developments are completed, they will contribute approximately 1,600 new homes to the area.

Beyond housing, the projects will also introduce additional amenities for existing and future residents.

These include eating houses, a minimart, medical clinic, bakery, hair salon, childcare centre and residents' Network centre.

The first project at Lakeview will debut in the June 2026 BTO exercise, while the remaining two projects are expected to be launched over the next two years.

First Lakeview BTO project

The inaugural Lakeview development is located between Upper Thomson Road and the existing Lakeview Estate condominium.

The project will offer approximately 1,200 homes across five residential blocks.

These homes will include around 470 units of two-room Flexi flats, around 740 units of four-room flats and approximately 50 public rental flats integrated within two of the residential blocks.

The remaining two future projects in Lakeview and Shunfu will collectively add about 420 homes, consisting of three-room and four-room flats.

One of the more interesting aspects of the first Lakeview project is its design. Instead of having blocks of similar heights, the development will feature buildings ranging from 18 to 40 storeys.

These heights will gradually step down towards nearby low-rise developments, helping the project blend more naturally into its surroundings.

The orientation of the blocks are also planned to maximise views.

Depending on the unit selected, some residents may enjoy views towards the surrounding greenery and even MacRitchie Reservoir.

Given the scarcity of new public housing in this area, demand for the project could be strong, particularly among buyers hoping to stay close to family members living in nearby mature estates.

Larger families to receive more support under the Third Child Priority Scheme

The June 2026 BTO launch will also introduce a couple enhancements to the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS).

First, the allocation quota reserved under the scheme will increase from up to 5 per cent of flat supply to up to 10 per cent.

This effectively doubles the number of units that can be set aside for eligible families.

Second, the eligibility criteria will become more flexible.

Previously, families needed to have already welcomed their third child before applying under the scheme.

Under the revised rules, families expecting their third child can now apply even before the child is born.

For households planning to raise larger families, these changes could significantly improve their chances of securing a BTO flat.

Given the intense competition seen in many BTO launches, especially in mature estates and highly desirable locations, priority access can make a meaningful difference during the application process.

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This article was first published in 99.co.