4 things to start doing if you're planning to have a baby

So, have you and your spouse decided to have a baby? First of all, hearty congratulations! Getting pregnant can be one of the happiest moments in a couple's life. Well, some pregnancies just happen, whereas others can be planned.

Preparing your body to nurture your little one inside you benefits not only your baby but also you. So, if you are planning to get pregnant, the following preconception planning steps will help you enjoy a smooth and joyful pregnancy that is free from complications.

PROCESSES INVOLVED IN PRECONCEPTION PLANNING FOR A HEALTHY PREGNANCY

Women, nowadays, often prefer to marry and have children in the later years of their lives. Well, this might be due to several personal or professional reasons. But according to associate professor Tan Thiam Chye and Dr Tan Shu Qi of KK Women's and Children's Hospital, fertility declines sharply from 35 years of age.

Having children later in life also increases chances of genetic abnormalities and pregnancy complications. The doctors said: "start young when you're in your prime - between 20 to 24 years of age!" However, if you are older, seeing an obstetrician early will help.

MEDICAL CHECK-UPS

The moment you and your spouse take the decision to have a baby, book an appointment for pre-conception screening test. This is necessary to reduce the risks of birth defects and miscarriages.

Firstly, the doctor will investigate your medical history and inquire about your family's medical background for abnormalities like achondroplasia (a type of dwarfism).

Other tests involved are Pap smear, ultrasound of your reproductive system and blood tests for sexually transmitted diseases.

If you are not already vaccinated, the doctor might suggest vaccinations against hepatitis B and rubella, and prescribe prenatal supplements like folic acid, calcium and iron.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE AND EATING HABITS