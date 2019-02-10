4 ways to boost your competitive edge at work

In Singapore's competitive landscape, it can be difficult to stand out and earn the promotion you've been working towards.

In order to gain a competitive edge and impress your manager, consider the following 4 ways to progress your career.

FILL THE SKILLS SHORTAGE BY LEARNING TO PROGRAM

According to the Hays Global Skills Index 2019/20, there is a significant talent mismatch in Singapore.

In fact, "as market participation in Singapore continues to grow, those who possess digital skills-no matter their occupation-will be the most attractive to Singapore's expanding industries."

In following, one way to step in and boost your competitive edge at work could be to master skills like programming and coding.

At first, learning programming, coding, or any similar skill may seem intimidating.

However, such skills are becoming increasingly accessible with the advent of low-cost online courses, on-site tech bootcamps, and courses available through local colleges and universities.

NUS, for example, offers a free 6-week online coding class. It's also possible to find free trial classes locally through platforms like Eventbrite.

Mature individuals have access to special grants for continued study.

The SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy [MCES] covers up to 90 per cent of course fees for Singaporean citizens aged 40+.

Ong Ye Kung, the Education Minister of Singapore, recently stated how the state of education is changing, and how it's becoming increasingly important to intersperse work and learning up until retirement.

Learning to programme has the potential to benefit all ages.

BECOMING A PRO AT PUBLIC SPEAKING

Research in the US, UK and Indonesia has identified public speaking as one of the biggest fears of employees worldwide, influencing career progression, workplace stress levels, and success on key projects.

While most people might associate public speaking with client-facing roles, it's also integral to management positions and even desk jobs involving team presentations.

Given the importance and challenge of communicating professionally, practicing and gaining confidence can significantly boost your value in the workplace.

There are a few easy, low-pressure ways to begin practicing your public speaking skills.