4 ways to cut down on your daily expenses

PHOTO: Pixabay
ValueChampion

Singapore, the world's most expensive city, has everything you'd like to experience, but many of these choices can be rather pricey.

It's easy to see why enjoyable living relies on effective saving. Fortunately, saving money doesn't require a complete lifestyle overhaul-just a few creative adjustments to your existing habits.

Here are 4 simple ways you could start saving money everyday.

SKIP STARBUCKS & BREW AT HOME

PHOTO: Pixabay

The cheapest drink at Starbucks is an espresso, which costs S$3.70. If you drink one per day, 7 days a week, you'll end up spending S$1,350.50 per year on coffee alone.

If you're an avid coffee-drinker unwilling to cut down on your consumption, you may want to consider alternatives to save on your total costs.

One option is to brew your own coffee at home. The cheapest Nespresso machine costs $168 upfront, but a 1-serving espresso pod costs just $0.68.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Assuming 1 espresso per day, one year's costs-including the machine's price-add up to just $416.20, which is a $934.30 savings from your Starbucks habit.

You can also save on coffee by using reusable capsules, which cost as little as $5.24 for a set of 4 on Lazada, and can brew with any type of coffee, including discount brands.

PUBLIC TRANSIT CAN CUT COMMUTING COSTS BY MORE THAN HALF

PHOTO: Pixabay

Taking a Comfort Taxi or hailing a ride from Grab or Gojek is convenient but also expensive, especially during peak hours.

With a minimum fare of $6, your monthly transport expenditure could run up to $240+ just from a daily round-trip commute to work (and that's without volatile surge pricing).

PHOTO: ValueChampion

With ERP tolls, which average to about $2 each way, your monthly total is likely to far exceed $300. Given an Adult Monthly Travel Card (AMTC) costs just $120 for unlimited rides on the MRT, LRT, and Bus, it's fairly clear that using public transit saves money.

BUYING GROCERIES? STICK TO HOUSE BRANDS & BUY IN BULK

Buying groceries in bulk from popular supermarkets is a great way to save money. FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, and Redmart often offer discounts-up to 20 per cent in some cases-for bundled items.

In addition, some credit cards, like UOB Delight Card, specifically reward spend on house brands with up to 8 per cent rebate.

It's important to keep in mind that each store's discount varies according to current promotions, as well as based on product categories.

For example, FairPrice tends to offer the cheapest house brands and packaged goods. Sheng Shiong, on the other hand, tends to offer less expensive produce.

When convenience or expedience is a priority, shopping online can also provide a viable alternative. Typically, buying groceries online is unlikely to save money, but using sites like Cuponation for discounts and promo codes may help to reduce the bill.

LOYALTY & CASHBACK CARDS OFFER DISCOUNTS, OFFSET BILLS

Finally, signing up for dedicated loyalty cards can provide access to key discounts with select brands and for certain purchases.

A FairPrice store loyalty card costs $117 per year, but provides discounts on movie vouchers, medical consultations, medication at Healthway Medical clinics and more.

Alternatively, the PAssion Card-a membership card for the People's Association-costs just $15 for a 5-year membership and offers discounts with over 1,000 participating merchants and is EZ-link compatible.

Rewards credit cards can also provide access to discounts and cash rebates on nearly all spend.

In fact, flat rebate cards like UOB One Card offer up to 5 per cent cashback on every purchase, and options like Maybank Family & Friends Card offer up to 8 per cent on dining, groceries, transport and more in Singapore. It's important to select a credit card based on spending habits, rather than rewards rates, however.

Before choosing a card, be sure to review features such as minimum spend requirements, annual fees, and which categories are eligible for rewards.

This article was first published in ValueChampion. 

More about
- Budget Money

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES