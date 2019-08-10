4 ways to cut down on your daily expenses

Singapore, the world's most expensive city, has everything you'd like to experience, but many of these choices can be rather pricey.

It's easy to see why enjoyable living relies on effective saving. Fortunately, saving money doesn't require a complete lifestyle overhaul-just a few creative adjustments to your existing habits.

Here are 4 simple ways you could start saving money everyday.

SKIP STARBUCKS & BREW AT HOME

PHOTO: Pixabay

The cheapest drink at Starbucks is an espresso, which costs S$3.70. If you drink one per day, 7 days a week, you'll end up spending S$1,350.50 per year on coffee alone.

If you're an avid coffee-drinker unwilling to cut down on your consumption, you may want to consider alternatives to save on your total costs.

One option is to brew your own coffee at home. The cheapest Nespresso machine costs $168 upfront, but a 1-serving espresso pod costs just $0.68.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Assuming 1 espresso per day, one year's costs-including the machine's price-add up to just $416.20, which is a $934.30 savings from your Starbucks habit.

You can also save on coffee by using reusable capsules, which cost as little as $5.24 for a set of 4 on Lazada, and can brew with any type of coffee, including discount brands.

PUBLIC TRANSIT CAN CUT COMMUTING COSTS BY MORE THAN HALF

PHOTO: Pixabay

Taking a Comfort Taxi or hailing a ride from Grab or Gojek is convenient but also expensive, especially during peak hours.

With a minimum fare of $6, your monthly transport expenditure could run up to $240+ just from a daily round-trip commute to work (and that's without volatile surge pricing).

PHOTO: ValueChampion

With ERP tolls, which average to about $2 each way, your monthly total is likely to far exceed $300. Given an Adult Monthly Travel Card (AMTC) costs just $120 for unlimited rides on the MRT, LRT, and Bus, it's fairly clear that using public transit saves money.

BUYING GROCERIES? STICK TO HOUSE BRANDS & BUY IN BULK

Buying groceries in bulk from popular supermarkets is a great way to save money. FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, and Redmart often offer discounts-up to 20 per cent in some cases-for bundled items.