4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

As one of the three most important areas of any home, the kitchen has great influence on the overall wellbeing of the people that frequently use it.

Of all the appliances typically in that area of the house, it's the stove that is of the highest importance.

Where it's located can be the difference between dining pleasure and a disaster served for dinner, figuratively speaking!

Yet a lot of people commit placement errors with the stove, and with modern kitchen interior design, we have gained even more creative ways of making our kitchen look good, yet have bad Qi.

Here, we'll be looking over a few stove issues in Feng Shui, and how you can easily rectify them for a better Qi-licious experience.

1. KITCHEN SINK NEXT TO STOVE

Placing the stove right next to the kitchen sink may seem harmless, but in Feng Shui this results in a Fire and Water Clashing, which comprises the health of everyone living in your home.

If you can somehow extend the distance between the sink and stove by about 1 to 2 feet, you'll immediately resolve the dilemma.

Do note that the Fire and Water Clashing can also transpire if the sink and stove and directly opposite each other.

In this case, you can rectify the situation by installing a console or island between the two kitchen features to avoid the Clash.

2. STOVE ON ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN

While a 'stove island' is aesthetically pleasing, a stove in such a spot comprises the quality of food you cook, naturally affecting your health adversely in the process.

The stove should always be in a stable location.

With it on an island - and therefore in the centre of the kitchen - it will be exposed to Qi from all angles, which isn't ideal from a Feng Shui perspective.

When thinking of stove placement, always ensure it is located against a wall as it provides stability, Feng Shui-wise.

3. STOVE IN FRONT OF KITCHEN DOOR

Be sure when you walk through your kitchen door that the stove is directly in front of your view.