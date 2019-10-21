4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

As one of the three most important areas of any home, the kitchen has great influence on the overall wellbeing of the people that frequently use it.

Of all the appliances typically in that area of the house, it's the stove that is of the highest importance.

Where it's located can be the difference between dining pleasure and a disaster served for dinner, figuratively speaking!

Yet a lot of people commit placement errors with the stove, and with modern kitchen interior design, we have gained even more creative ways of making our kitchen look good, yet have bad Qi.

Here, we'll be looking over a few stove issues in Feng Shui, and how you can easily rectify them for a better Qi-licious experience.

1. KITCHEN SINK NEXT TO STOVE

Placing the stove right next to the kitchen sink may seem harmless, but in Feng Shui this results in a Fire and Water Clashing, which comprises the health of everyone living in your home.

If you can somehow extend the distance between the sink and stove by about 1 to 2 feet, you'll immediately resolve the dilemma.

Do note that the Fire and Water Clashing can also transpire if the sink and stove and directly opposite each other.

In this case, you can rectify the situation by installing a console or island between the two kitchen features to avoid the Clash.

2. STOVE ON ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN

While a 'stove island' is aesthetically pleasing, a stove in such a spot comprises the quality of food you cook, naturally affecting your health adversely in the process.

The stove should always be in a stable location.

With it on an island - and therefore in the centre of the kitchen - it will be exposed to Qi from all angles, which isn't ideal from a Feng Shui perspective.

When thinking of stove placement, always ensure it is located against a wall as it provides stability, Feng Shui-wise.

3. STOVE IN FRONT OF KITCHEN DOOR

Be sure when you walk through your kitchen door that the stove is directly in front of your view.

When the stove is in front of your kitchen door - or any door for that matter - this creates a Qi 'bombardment' problem similarly experience at the head of a T-junction.

The Qi with rush through the door and hit the stove and thus been inflicted with Sha Qi, or negative energy.

Thankfully, all you need to do is just move the stove elsewhere, and problem solved!

4. THE KITCHEN STOVE NEXT TO BED

This setup is the perfect one for those living in cramped units… or if you're generally just too lazy to move around much.

Still, a stove next to the bed means that an excessive amount of the Fire Element in impacting your sleeping space.

As a result, you probably won't feel too rested despite getting so-called enough sleep.

Ideally, you want your cooking space and snoozing space to be clearly separated.

If having a stove in the same room as your bed is unavoidable, the next best thing you can do it to either place them as far away as humanly possible or to section the cooking area off with a divider of sorts.

You probably can tell that solving these potential stove problems is actually rather simple; you can even rectify some of them without spending anything except a little time and effort.

Since it's so easy, you might as well take them into account for an elevated kitchen Feng Shui experience!

For more information on interior Feng Shui (and all things Chinese Metaphysics), visit store.joeyyap.com to peruse our wealth of resources on the subject.

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
