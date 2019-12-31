4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget

It feels like it was just a couple of weeks ago when 2019 just started, and we were all busy making new year resolutions in the hope of fulfilling them through the year.

But ready or not, in just a couple of days, we will be celebrating the end of a decade and ushering in a new one.

If you are looking to welcome 2020 and bid adieu to 2019 with a loud bang (but on a budget), here's 4 free countdown parties to consider.

MARINA BAY COUNTDOWN

How about spending the last day of a decade admiring fireworks? Like previous years, this year's fireworks will be taking place at Marina Bay during the countdown to the New Year.

Across the whole Marina Bay area, there are 8 vantage points for you to enjoy the beautiful fireworks when the clock strikes 12 midnight on 31st December 2019.

More importantly, these vantage points are free of charge for anyone to catch a good perspective of the fireworks.

The 8 vantage points for you to catch fireworks at Marina Bay area are:

One Fullerton

Esplanade

The Jubilee Bridge (aka Helix Bridge)

Floating Platform @ Marina Bay

The Promontory @ Marina Bay

The Lawn @ Marina Bay

Waterfront Promenade

Marina Bay Sands

Cost: Free

Website: Link

Location: Along Marina Bay

Pro-Tip: If you are planning to catch a glimpse of the fireworks at Marina Bay area, make sure to get there early (around 10pm or so) to get a good seat.

CLARKE QUAY 2020 COUNTDOWN PARTY

If you are bored of spending your New Year's Eve at Marina Bay, maybe it's time for a change this year.