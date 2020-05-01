4-year-old milestones: Development myths you shouldn't believe

Your four-year-old kid is growing and learning every day, but sometimes it can feel like he is already set in his ways.

You may have heard your friends share so-called "facts" about four-year-olds. Yet many of these are simply myths.

Here are 10 common ones about four-year-olds that you should dispel the next time you're with your pals.

MYTH: IT'S TOO LATE TO CHANGE A FOUR-YEAR-OLD'S BEHAVIOUR

Truth: There is very little that is unchangeable about your four-year-old - you can still affect his behaviour, his social skills, his confidence, his attitudes and his relationships.

Identify where you think changes should be made, then gently encourage him to develop in those ways.

MYTH: A FOUR-YEAR-OLD WILL INEVITABLY BE JEALOUS OF HIS YOUNGER BROTHER OR SISTER

Truth: Although sibling rivalry is common at this age, it is not inevitable. Much depends on how you encourage friendships between your four-year-old and his younger sibling.

Make each of your children feel special, so that they aren't jealous of each other.

MYTH: A FOUR-YEAR-OLD DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TELLING THE TRUTH AND TELLING A LIE

Truth: His moral understanding is not yet fully developed, but at this age , he understands the difference between truth and falsehood, and he also knows that it is wrong to tell a lie.

Always encourage him to tell the truth, no matter what the consequences.

MYTH: A FOUR-YEAR-OLD SHOULD ONLY PLAY WITH TOYS ASSOCIATED WITH HIS OWN GENDER

Truth: Children should be encouraged to play with a wide range of toys, from dolls to trucks. Anyway, you'll find that his play interests change regularly and that what interested him last month might be of no interest to him today.

MYTH: A FOUR-YEAR-OLD SHOULD BE ABLE TO READ BEFORE HE STARTS KINDERGARTEN

Some children are able to read before they start kindergarten, and that's fine.

But any teacher will tell you it is more important for your child to be able to listen, to co-operate with his peers, to be independent with eating and hygiene, and to be able to ask questions.

MYTH: A FOUR-YEAR-OLD IS TOO OLD TO HAVE AN IMAGINARY FRIEND

Truth: Although many children cease to have an imaginary friend by this age, others continue with their fictitious pal for a few more years.

This is perfectly normal. The imaginary friend is simply a psychological mechanism that boosts a child's confidence.

MYTH: THE MORE ACTIVITIES A FOUR-YEAR-OLD DOES, THE BETTER