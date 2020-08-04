40+ hawkers & restaurants with free delivery

We may still not be able to eat out due to Covid-19 post-Circuit Breaker measures, but it doesn’t mean that our food cravings have to go unsatiated.

With a growing number of unlinked cases in Singapore, the government announced another round of measures in an attempt to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Non-essential workplaces, restaurants, malls, cinemas will open in phases, and everyone still has to wear a mask when stepping out.

But, fret not, your favourite hawkers and restaurants classify as essential services, and are allowed to continue to operate.

Now, you might be wondering, “Why should I be ordering my meals from these hawkers and restaurants directly and not via a food delivery app?”

Well, not all of them are on the food delivery apps, and you get free food delivery (even if you’re on the other side of the island). But, more importantly, get your takeaways to #SupportLocal and #SaveFnBSG. With fewer people going out, hawkers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to stay afloat.

So, get your food cravings fixed while adhering to social distancing guidelines and support your fellow Singaporeans by ordering your next meal from this list of hawkers and restaurants.

There’s more. Allied Foodservice Equipment has compiled a comprehensive list of heartland hawkers, which are open and offer food delivery—many aren’t on third party delivery apps.

If you’re looking for a little treat yo’self or celebrating a birthday at home, Gastro-Sense has compiled a list of restaurants and hotels that offer takeaway and delivery.

Can’t meet the minimum order for free delivery?

Gather orders with your neighbours on WhatsApp to hit the minimum order for free delivery, and put in a note that certain orders are to be delivered to other units. Alternatively, you could also consider ordering in via a third party food delivery app like GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ.

