40+ hawkers & restaurants with free delivery

We may still not be able to eat out due to Covid-19 post-Circuit Breaker measures, but it doesn’t mean that our food cravings have to go unsatiated.
With a growing number of unlinked cases in Singapore, the government announced another round of measures in an attempt to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Non-essential workplaces, restaurants, malls, cinemas will open in phases, and everyone still has to wear a mask when stepping out.
But, fret not, your favourite hawkers and restaurants classify as essential services, and are allowed to continue to operate.
Now, you might be wondering, “Why should I be ordering my meals from these hawkers and restaurants directly and not via a food delivery app?”
Well, not all of them are on the food delivery apps, and you get free food delivery (even if you’re on the other side of the island). But, more importantly, get your takeaways to #SupportLocal and #SaveFnBSG. With fewer people going out, hawkers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to stay afloat.
So, get your food cravings fixed while adhering to social distancing guidelines and support your fellow Singaporeans by ordering your next meal from this list of hawkers and restaurants.
Promotions and free delivery are subject to change without prior notice.
|Restaurant
|Contact Number
|Delivery Charge
|Food Options
|Remarks
|Hawkers United 2020
|–
|Min. order of $20 for free delivery Orders under $20, will incur a delivery charge of $3 or more
|Hawker fare
|–
|Takagi Ramen
|9170 7870
|Min. order of $50 for free delivery
|Japanese ramen, donburi
|Don’t miss out on their $3.90 Nett Chashu-don
|En Sushi
|6259 8548
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders above $65 will incur a delivery charge of $5.90
|Sashimi, chirashi don, sushi
|1-for-1 Donburi
|Umi Sushi
|6265 5545
|Min. order of $50 for free delivery Orders above $30 will incur a delivery charge of $5.50 (online order) or $7.50 (phone order)
|Sashimi, chirashi don, sushi, donburi
|50 per cent off 2nd bento
|New Station Snack Bar
|6734 2862
|Min. order of $45 for free delivery
|Zi Char
|–
|Collin’s
|–
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery
|Grilled meats and seafood, pasta, pizza
|Up to 25 per cent off your online order
|YummyBros
|–
|Depending on your order amount, delivery costs between $3 to $8
|Healthy bentos
|–
|Awfully Chocolate
|6345 2190
|Min. order of $140 for free delivery Orders under $140 will incur a delivery charge of $15
|Everything and almost anything chocolate
|–
|Birds Of A Feather Order here
|6221 7449
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $10, min. order of $40
|Contemporary Sichuan food
|– Get 10 per cent off your takeaway order with promo code SUPPORTLOCAL – Get 10 per cent off your delivery order with promo code SAVEFNB
|Chuan Hung Noodle
|9788 7417
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $10, min. order of $40
|Handmade Sichuan noodles
|– Get 10 per cent off your takeaway order with promo code SUPPORTLOCAL – Get 10 per cent off your delivery order with promo code SAVEFNB
|Halcyon & Crane Order here
|6416 4886
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $10, min. order of $40
|All day breakfast, salads
|Up to 30 per cent off menu items
|LongQing Steamboat
|6533 1618
|Min. order of $80 for free delivery Orders under $80 will incur a delivery charge (to be calculated at checkout), min. order of $30
|Chinese steamboat and stir-fry dishes
|–
|Yum Cha
|6372 1717
|Min. order of $120 for free delivery Orders under $120 will incur a min. delivery charge of $5, min. order of $50
|Dim sum, roasted meats, stir-fried noodles and rice
|–
|Encik Heng
|9834 6066
|Min. order of $50 for free islandwide delivery Orders under $50 will incur a delivery charge of $2, min. order of $15 Free delivery for Jurong East, Clementi, Bukit Batok and around Vision Exchange addresses, min. order of $15
|Chicken rice
|–
|Founder Bak Kut Teh
|8896 5136
|Min. order of $30 for free delivery
|Bak Kut Teh (pork ribs simmered in a herbal and spice broth)
|–
|Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice
|9655 1411
|Min. order of $30 for free delivery
|Chicken rice
|–
|Monga Fried Chicken
|8896 5136
|Min. order of $30 for free delivery
|Fried chicken
|–
|Lai Bao Fishhead Steamboat
|8896 5136
|Min. order of $30 for free delivery
|Fishhead steamboat
|–
|Fry Rooftop Bistro & Bar
|6225 2796
|Min. order of $50 for free delivery
|Mac & cheese, salad, bar bites
|–
|Fook Kin
|6737 3488
|Orders above $50 will incur a delivery charge of $5 Orders under $50 will incur a delivery charge of $10
|Roasted meats with a modern twist
|–
|Amo
|6723 7733
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $7, min. order of $40
|Pasta, pizza, grilled meats, appetisers
|– Get 15 per cent discount off your takeaway order with promo code PICKUP15 – Get 10 per cent discount off your delivery order with promo code DELIVER10
|BJ Grill Seafood
|9852 7264 or 8113 5151
|Min. order of $50 for free delivery
|Zi Char and hawker-style BBQ seafood
|–
|Little Fresh Meat Seafood Soup
|9001 4651
|Min. order of $50 for free delivery
|Chinese seafood soup
|–
|Hon Ni Kitchen
|9339 9183
|Min. order of $60 for free delivery
|Nasi lemak
|–
|Uncle Lim’s Traditional Singapore Ice Cream
|8879 6167
|Min. order of $24 for free delivery
|Traditional ice cream sandwiches and wafers
|–
|Lean Bento
|6750 4504
|Min. order of $85 for free delivery Orders under $85 will incur a delivery charge of $10, min. order of $20
|Healthy bento bowls
|–
|Don Play Play
|–
|Min. order of $128 for free delivery Orders under $128 will incur a delivery charge of $10, min. order of $64 Free targeted delivery on specific dates (changes daily, check Don Play Play for latest schedule)
|Japanese rice bowls (dons)
|Receive a $5 discount on your first order when you sign-up for their newsletter
|Pan Pacific Singapore – Pacific Marketplace
|6826 8240
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $20 Free delivery with minimum spend of $50, order must include at least one bento from Hai Tien Lou, Keyaki or pacific Marketplace Delivery locations: Suntec City Towers 1 to 5, Marina Square and Millenia Walk (Millenia Tower and Centennial Tower)
|Nutritious bento boxes, local fare, sandwiches, salads
|–
|Hai Tien Lou
|6826 8240
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $20 Free delivery with minimum spend of $50, order must include at least one bento from Hai Tien Lou, Keyaki or pacific Marketplace Delivery locations: Suntec City Towers 1 to 5, Marina Square and Millenia Walk (Millenia Tower and Centennial Tower)
|Traditional Chinese roasted meats, herbal soups, wok-fried rice and noodles
|Get 25 per cent off on your mooncake order with these promo codes (valid till August 31, 2020) UOB cardholders: UOBMA25 OCBC cardholders: OCBCMA25 Citibank cardholders: CITIMA25 HSBC cardholders: HSBCMA25 Maybank cardholders: MAYBANKMA25
|Keyaki
|6826 8240
|Min. order of $100 for free delivery Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $20 Free delivery with minimum spend of $50, order must include at least one bento from Hai Tien Lou, Keyaki or pacific Marketplace Delivery locations: Suntec City Towers 1 to 5, Marina Square and Millenia Walk (Millenia Tower and Centennial Tower)
|Donburi, sushi, yakitori
|–
There’s more. Allied Foodservice Equipment has compiled a comprehensive list of heartland hawkers, which are open and offer food delivery—many aren’t on third party delivery apps.
If you’re looking for a little treat yo’self or celebrating a birthday at home, Gastro-Sense has compiled a list of restaurants and hotels that offer takeaway and delivery.
Can’t meet the minimum order for free delivery?
Gather orders with your neighbours on WhatsApp to hit the minimum order for free delivery, and put in a note that certain orders are to be delivered to other units. Alternatively, you could also consider ordering in via a third party food delivery app like GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ.
But before you hit the order button, save more on your order by checking these articles for promo codes:
- GrabFood Promo Codes
- Foodpanda Promo Codes
- Food Delivery Promo Codes 2020: GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, WhyQ
So which hawker or restaurant will you be ordering your next meal from? I’m already looking forward to my meals from En Sushi and Fook Kin.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.