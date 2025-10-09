Red Star, Basheer Graphic Books, Chatterbox: 42 heritage businesses recognised in new NHB scheme

Snack chain Old Chang Kee and nasi padang icon Sabar Menanti are among 42 businesses recognised under the inaugural SG Heritage Business Scheme.

Launched in March this year, the pilot scheme is one of the initiatives under an inter-agency task force formed to support heritage trades and traditional activities.

For this pilot, the scheme was open to locally owned businesses located in Singapore’s central area that have been operating for at least 30 years, said the National Heritage Board (NHB) in a news release on Thursday (Oct 9).

They must also demonstrate to have played an “active role in shaping the character of their neighbourhoods, enriching the vibrancy of the city and safeguarding Singapore’s heritage”.

Businesses awarded under the scheme will be given an SG Heritage Business mark on their storefronts, included in a directory on NHB’s heritage portal, feature in “placemaking efforts” and receive business consultancy services.

The 42 brands that were recognised on Thursday are a mix of food establishments, craft shops and service providers.

Besides longevity, the businesses were also assessed for their heritage significance, contributions to the community and innovation, as well as sustainability efforts.

Melissa Tan, director of heritage policy and research at NHB, pointed out that more than half of the brands are single-outlet and family-owned businesses.

“Through the SG Heritage Business Scheme, we hope to recognise these businesses for their contributions and support them in their efforts to stay relevant in today’s changing landscape,” she added.

Shanmugam Ganesan recalled how he and his wife opened Gayatri Restaurant more than two decades ago after being “pushed into a corner” when his textile business was declining.

“It brought out a different side of me — one that turned to my mother’s recipes for strength and inspiration,” he said, adding that the eatery in Little India has grown into a “proud family legacy”.

“It’s a true honour to be recognised with this prestigious award and knowing that my two sons now carry the same passion forward, keeping Gayatri’s heritage alive, makes it even more meaningful.”

Another SG Heritage Business is Halijah Travels, which focuses on organising Haj pilgrimages since 1991.

Its general manager Haffidz Abdul Hamid said that for them, there is a need to moderate business interests with “compassion and lots of empathy”.

“It is also imperative to remind ourselves that the Haj pilgrimage is a legacy business that will have to evolve but nonetheless remain anchored as faith-based travel,” he said. “To be recognised as a heritage business would help in this objective.”

Full list

Ana Book Store Anushia Flower Shop Basheer Graphic Books Cathay Photo Store Chatterbox Chop Wah On CYC Company Dakshaini Silks Foundation Jewellers Gandhi Restaurant Gayatri Restaurant Halijah Travels Jumbo Seafood Kamala Restaurant Kele Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee Lim Chee Guan Maha Yu Yi Mei Heong Yuen Dessert Muthu's Curry Old Chang Kee On Cheong Jewellery Pek Sin Choon Red Star Restaurant Rumah Makan Minang Sabar Menanti Say Tian Hng Buddha Shop Shashlik Restaurant SIS Premium Meats Spring Court Restaurant Stylemart Bridal Collection Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant Tai Chong Kok Tea Chapter Teck Soon Medical Hall Thandapani Company Thye Shan Medical Hall Toko Aljunied Tong Heng Delicacies V S S Varusai Mohamed & Sons Yixing Xuan Teahouse

[[nid:716075]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com