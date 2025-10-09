Award Banner
Award Banner
lifestyle

Red Star, Basheer Graphic Books, Chatterbox: 42 heritage businesses recognised in new NHB scheme

Red Star, Basheer Graphic Books, Chatterbox: 42 heritage businesses recognised in new NHB scheme
Red Star Restaurant is one of the 42 businesses recognised in the inaugural award.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONOctober 09, 2025 2:45 PMBYChing Shi Jie

Snack chain Old Chang Kee and nasi padang icon Sabar Menanti are among 42 businesses recognised under the inaugural SG Heritage Business Scheme.

Launched in March this year, the pilot scheme is one of the initiatives under an inter-agency task force formed to support heritage trades and traditional activities.

For this pilot, the scheme was open to locally owned businesses located in Singapore’s central area that have been operating for at least 30 years, said the National Heritage Board (NHB) in a news release on Thursday (Oct 9).

They must also demonstrate to have played an “active role in shaping the character of their neighbourhoods, enriching the vibrancy of the city and safeguarding Singapore’s heritage”.

Businesses awarded under the scheme will be given an SG Heritage Business mark on their storefronts, included in a directory on NHB’s heritage portal, feature in “placemaking efforts” and receive business consultancy services.

The 42 brands that were recognised on Thursday are a mix of food establishments, craft shops and service providers.

Besides longevity, the businesses were also assessed for their heritage significance, contributions to the community and innovation, as well as sustainability efforts.

Melissa Tan, director of heritage policy and research at NHB, pointed out that more than half of the brands are single-outlet and family-owned businesses.

“Through the SG Heritage Business Scheme, we hope to recognise these businesses for their contributions and support them in their efforts to stay relevant in today’s changing landscape,” she added.

Shanmugam Ganesan recalled how he and his wife opened Gayatri Restaurant more than two decades ago after being “pushed into a corner” when his textile business was declining. 

“It brought out a different side of me — one that turned to my mother’s recipes for strength and inspiration,” he said, adding that the eatery in Little India has grown into a “proud family legacy”. 

“It’s a true honour to be recognised with this prestigious award and knowing that my two sons now carry the same passion forward, keeping Gayatri’s heritage alive, makes it even more meaningful.” 

Another SG Heritage Business is Halijah Travels, which focuses on organising Haj pilgrimages since 1991. 

Its general manager Haffidz Abdul Hamid said that for them, there is a need to moderate business interests with “compassion and lots of empathy”. 

“It is also imperative to remind ourselves that the Haj pilgrimage is a legacy business that will have to evolve but nonetheless remain anchored as faith-based travel,” he said. “To be recognised as a heritage business would help in this objective.”

Full list

  1. Ana Book Store
  2. Anushia Flower Shop
  3. Basheer Graphic Books
  4. Cathay Photo Store
  5. Chatterbox
  6. Chop Wah On
  7. CYC Company
  8. Dakshaini Silks
  9. Foundation Jewellers
  10. Gandhi Restaurant
  11. Gayatri Restaurant
  12. Halijah Travels
  13. Jumbo Seafood
  14. Kamala Restaurant
  15. Kele
  16. Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant
  17. Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee
  18. Lim Chee Guan
  19. Maha Yu Yi
  20. Mei Heong Yuen Dessert
  21. Muthu's Curry
  22. Old Chang Kee
  23. On Cheong Jewellery
  24. Pek Sin Choon
  25. Red Star Restaurant
  26. Rumah Makan Minang
  27. Sabar Menanti
  28. Say Tian Hng Buddha Shop
  29. Shashlik Restaurant
  30. SIS Premium Meats
  31. Spring Court Restaurant
  32. Stylemart Bridal Collection
  33. Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant
  34. Tai Chong Kok
  35. Tea Chapter
  36. Teck Soon Medical Hall
  37. Thandapani Company
  38. Thye Shan Medical Hall
  39. Toko Aljunied
  40. Tong Heng Delicacies
  41. V S S Varusai Mohamed & Sons
  42. Yixing Xuan Teahouse

[[nid:716075]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

Local BusinessNHB (National Heritage Board)cultureTraditional
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.