$4.3 million and all sold out: Pagani Utopia Roadster previewed in Singapore

Eurokars Supersports, the official distributor for Pagani in Singapore, held a special preview event for the Utopia Roadster for the media and public at One°15 Marina at Sentosa Cove on Thursday (Feb 27).

What's special about the Utopia Roadster?

The Utopia Roadster represents the pinnacle of Pagani's design, engineering and technical prowess. While the roof has been removed, Pagani has ensured that the Utopia Roadster weighs the same as the coupe version, enabling it to deliver the same level of performance but with the sensation of open-air motoring.

With the extensive use of carbon fibre and titanium in its construction, the car's dry weight is rated at a mere 1,280kg, lighter than many new cars today.

The Utopia Roadster comes with a removable hardtop that can be secured in place if necessary, but Pagani expects most of the driving to be done with the roof removed.

Power comes from a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that's specially made for the car by Mercedes-AMG, and produces a massive 876hp and 1,100Nm of torque.

The engine comes without any form of electrification, and yet Pagani claims that it is able to meet the most stringent of emissions standards.

It also comes with a seven-speed manual transmission, an extremely rare sight in the modern supercar world.

Other unique innovations include the custom-made Pirelli Cyber tyre sensor system, which allows for real-time communications between the wheels and the vehicle for improved safety and performance.

Each Utopia Roadster will be bespoke to each individual customer, and the show car on display is finished in a shade of Habanero Red that exposes the car's carbon fibre construction. The interior is also outfitted with unique Grecale and Huayra Signature leather upholstery, and semi-matte anodised aluminium components.

How much is it?

Pagani quotes a price of 3.1 million Euros for the Utopia Roadster, which translates to around $4.3 million when converted to Singapore dollars. That price tag is quoted before tax, and if taxes are included, that figure is estimated to go up to over $20 million.

Despite that however, Pagani states that the Utopia Roadster has essentially sold out. The company intends to produce just 130 units worldwide for its customers, but Eurokars did not disclose how many were allocated for Singapore.

[[nid:713651]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.