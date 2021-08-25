48-year-old Phyllis Quek looks amazing, so we uncovered all of her beauty secrets

If there’s one person who looks better with time, it’s local actress Phyllis Quek. The Malaysian-born star who is best known for her role as Bai Mudan in 1998 Mediacorp drama Legend of the Eight Immortals turns 49 today. She is truly an ageless beauty. So, how does she do it? Ahead, here are the beauty and lifestyle tips and tricks she swears by.

1. She is consistent with exercise

All it takes is a quick scan of her Instagram and you’ll know that the Star Search alumnus is a fitness enthusiast. She told CNA Lifestyle that she “works out five to six times a week, doing a variety of exercises like hot Vinyasa, body combat, spinning and Zumba.

Recently, I have been trekking as well. But on days when my muscles are sore, I just go for a swim.” Her commitment to staying active has clearly paid off (just take a look at her rocking bod!), we can only imagine that her vigorous fitness regime also leads her to guzzle down H2O — the ultimate dewy-skin hack.

2. She eats clean

You are what you eat and Phyllis totally gets it. The actress who hasn’t aged a day over the past two decades revealed in the same interview with CNA Lifestyle that her “Meals are simple.

For breakfast, I usually have bread or oatmeal. Lunch and dinner alternates between chicken and fish, with vegetables, quinoa, soup and fruits.”

3. She takes care of her signature dark, middle-parted hair

Long, raven black, middle-parted tresses – it’s part of what makes Phyllis instantly recognisable. To add movement and softness to this universally-flattering hairstyle, the actress recently elevated her flowing locks with some face-framing layers. We stan.

4. She doesn’t shy away from hair accessories

Besides asking for face-framing layers, Phyllis took her simple centre-parted hairdo and made it stunning with the addition of a knotted headband. A well-placed accessory can instantly amp up your hair game with minimal effort. There’s no skill required, and the results are phenomenal.

5. She lets her skin breathe

When she is off-duty, Phyllis prefers minimal makeup. “I’m going through an au natural phase at the moment.

My makeup is simple, earth-toned eyeshadow and eyeliner to brighten up my eyes and that’s pretty much it,” she told CNA Lifestyle. This is a good call as wearing too much product can lead to increased oil production, clogged pores and pimples.

6. She embraces a simple three-step beauty routine

You might think that her flawless, radiant complexion is the product of an elaborate and involved routine, but Phyllis is proof that consistency and sticking to the basics are the real keys to poreless, younger-looking skin.

The “Careless Whisper” host said in an interview with local media that day-to-day, her routine consists of serum, moisturiser and sunblock. Occasionally, she would treat her skin to a face mask. That’s it! Her holy grail skincare product? La Mer’s Moisturising Soft Cream ($550)

7. When her skin is in need of a skin-pick-up, she does “tweakments”

ICYDK Tweakments are smaller tweaks you can do to sculpt the face and even out skin complexion. In addition to her basic serum, moisturiser and sunblock, Phyllis trusts the professionals for providing the best treatments.

According to an Instagram post, the actress relies on Doublo Gold, a non-invasive treatment offered by Celevenus Aesthetic Clinic “which uses High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology to penetrate the dermis at the different depths of the skin to produce a long-lasting tightening effect…it does away with my saggy brows by reducing excess skin on the lids, widening the eyes and giving me an overall refreshed look.”

8. She maintains a sunny disposition

Her biggest age-defying tip? She knows how to have a good time and constantly reminds herself to stay happy. Just take a look at this TikTok clip of her dancing with her gal pals!

Happy birthday Phyllis.

This article was first published in Her World Online.