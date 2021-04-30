5 aftercare services you need to know about to preserve your luxury goods

When it comes to investing in your favourite luxury pieces, it’s imperative that you maintain them even when they’re hiding in your closet.

They’re made with the highest quality and detailed craftsmanship, the least you could do is to give it your utmost care. Besides, the last thing you’d want is to deal with the damages, right?

It can be a little tricky to do it on your own, but if you’re looking for an aftercare service to give your favourite piece a new lease of life, you’ve come to the right page.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the aftercare services you can opt for for your luxury goods.

Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

We love Cartier for a number of things: craftsmanship, quality, design, and its commitment to maintaining your luxury pieces.

As for the latter, Cartier is offering its very own 'Cartier Care' service where existing customers can enjoy an extension of the International Limited Warranty for up to eight years.

Besides that, you’ll also get to enjoy other exclusive perks that include a range of complementary and exclusive services that will extend the life of your watch.

To top it all off, you’ll also get to receive communications related to your luxury piece as well as complimentary technical diagnostics and advice too.

Website: https://www.cartier.com/en-us/services/cartier-care/cartier-care.html

Piaget

PHOTO: Piaget

As part of Piaget’s dedication to excellence and innovation, the Maison has just introduced an extended International Warranty of eight years to its Piaget Care Program.

And this is applicable to new and existing customers – of which you can request to extend your warranty upon request.

To register your timepiece, all you have to do is to scan the QR code on your warranty card, visit care.piaget.com to register online or ask any of Piaget’s team members in the boutiques.

With the launch of its new Piaget care Program, the Maison will also be offering a slew of free personalised services at its boutiques that you can enjoy during your visit.

Website: https://www.piaget.com/services/piaget-care-program

Rolex

PHOTO: Rolex

Rolex timepieces are considered among the most collectable watch brands in the market.

And if you happen to own one then you’d probably want to give your utmost care for your precious timepiece.

Tasked to ensure that all the brand’s watches receive the best servicing to preserve its timepieces, the founder of Rolex, Hans Wildorf has established a network of watchmaking workshops around the world.

This is so that these investment pieces can be handed down from one generation to another. And not to mention, ensuring quality and reliability that stands the test of time.

Providing first-class service, all you need to do when it comes to servicing your watch is to head on over to any Rolex boutiques, of which upon receiving your watch, a member of staff notes any requests you may have before sending it over to the watchmaker for servicing.

Here, your watch will be restored and be given a new lease of life before its returned back to you.

To top it all off, you’ll also receive a two-year international guarantee that covers the parts and labour of the service.

Website: https://www.rolex.com/watch-care-and-service.html

Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Keep your jewellery and accessories looking as spectacular as the day you first purchased them with Chanel’s very own aftercare services.

Whether you’re looking to buff your Coco Crush Toi Et Moi Ring or you need some help re-stringing your pearls, Chanel has got you covered.

Presenting a host of aftercare services throughout its network of boutiques, existing customers can look forward to services such as polishing/rhodium plating, stone/pearl replacement, clasp replacement, pearl re-stringing, re-sizing and even personalised engraving!

Website: https://www.chanel.com/sg/fine-jewellery/our-services/

Tiffany & Co

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co

Let’s face it – it’s (almost) every girl’s dream to own a bright Tiffany blue box. Whether it’s a necklace, a ring or a bracelet, you have to admit you probably own one of the few pieces in your lifetime.

But how exactly do you maintain them in pristine conditions? I’m glad you asked.

As part of its aftercare service, Tiffany & Co. offers cleaning and repair services for most Tiffany products that also include professional jewellery resizing, cleaning, polishing, repair, watch battery replacement, maintenance and leather repair.

And to do so, all you need is to drop it off at any Tiffany & Co boutique to book an appointment in-stores where they will assist you with your jewellery pieces and will be ready for collection within five days.

However, it’s also important to note up to five items can be dropped off per appointment.

For more info, visit www.tiffany.com/care-and-repair/

This article was first published in Her World Online.