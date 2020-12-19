5 artisanal dessert bars to satisfy your sweet tooth in syle

There’s always room for dessert. If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, are looking for a stylish joint for a date night, or looking to gather with the girlfriends, we’ve rounded up a list of places that offer both irresistible delights and chic surroundings.

1. House On The Moon

The first thing that’ll get your attention at House On The Moon — the striking double-storey architecture that’s all contemporary lines and angles.

The second — the immaculately crafted and experimental desserts, put together by Turkish chef Huseyin Turan.

Sweets to order include the chef signature ‘Moonwalk’, which features ‘planets’ of mascarpone cheese mousse on vanilla sponge, yoghurt ice cream, and shards of white chocolate, as well as Chocolate Fondant and Tarte Tatin.

House On The Moon is located at #01-K101 and #02-K103, Great World City.

2. 2am: dessertbar

If you’re hit by sugar cravings at midnight, make 2am: dessertbar at Holland Village your go-to spot. Helmed by local celebrity chef Janice Wong, it’s a topliner in the local dessert scene.

Turning her confections into edible art, you’ll get contemporary and gorgeously plated desserts like the Cacao Forest with fig compote and 72 per cent dark chocolate mousse, as well as the 2am: icequake. This gets you eight scoops of ice cream in flavours like 85 per cent dark chocolate, espresso, blood orange, espresso and pandan.

2am:dessertbar is located at 21A Lorong Liput, Holland Village, Singapore 277733. Visit its website for more information.

3. Kki Sweets

There’s just one table here, a communal table that seats about a dozen or less (with safe distancing measures in place).

Get the ‘J’, which is a crowd favourite — the edible planter is made with black sesame mousse and is filled with yuzu cremeux, white chocolate-matcha rice puffs and kinako-chocolate streusel.

The Froummage is also one of our faves, a sweet-savoury creation featuring cream cheese and Cambozola, a mild blue cheese, and topped with kinako cookie cubes, figs, prunes and apricots — fruits you’d likely find on a cheese platter.

Given its beautifully presented desserts, you’d think the menu would showcase them. Instead, they’re designed to look like Pantone colour swatches.

Kki Sweets is located at 3 Seah Street, Singapore 188379. Visit its website for more information or to reserve a spot.

4. The Dark Gallery

This artisanal chocolate boutique and cafe is a chocolate lover’s haven. Specialising in delightfully indulgent dark chocolate desserts and beverages (including lattes with frozen chocolate cubes) crafted with single-origin chocolates and chocolate blends for that balance of sweet and bitter.

You’ll find sweet treats the likes of artisanal ice creams, cakes, brownies, and drinks that are all freshly made. Got room for more? Go for the high tea sets or the three-course dessert degustation set.

It currently has three outlets at Millennia Walk, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and Great World City.

Visit its website for locations and more information.

5. Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Winner of Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2016 and Les Amis alum Cheryl Koh founded Tarte by Cheryl Koh in 2016. As its name implies, you’ll find a repertoire of delicious and innovative tarts here, as well as cakes and other confectionery that are made daily.

Of course, the standouts here are the tarts. Check out flavours (seasonal) like Dark Chocolate ($8) made with 66 per cent dark chocolate from Cacao Barry, Tasmanian Cherry Tart ($13), and Pear Bourdaloue ($11), featuring poached William pears with almond frangipane.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh is located at #02-12 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.