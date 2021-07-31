5 astrology apps for daily readings, birth chart interpretations and more

Are the stars lining up in your favour?

While it’s a practice that dates back thousands of years ago, it’s safe to say that astrology has been having its moment. It’s considered a pseudoscience based on the belief that the alignment of stars and planets affects a person’s mood, character, and environment, but that hasn’t stopped an increasing number of people from looking to the cosmos to gain insight into and help in navigating their lives.



Whether you’re looking to satisfy your cosmological curiosity or dip your toes in it, here are some of the top astrology apps to download.

1. The Pattern

PHOTO: The Pattern

Developed by entrepreneur and YouTube video creator Lisa Donovan, it’s garnered a legion of fans including celebs Channing Tatum and most recently Jennifer Aniston, who have all raved about its accuracy.

You get started by sharing details like your name and gender, as well as date, place, and exact time of birth, which the app then uses to generate a unique “pattern” that breaks down your personality traits, behavioural patterns, relationship habits as well as sends daily affirmations.

It doubles as a social network too, and you can connect with others to discern how the cosmos might affect your relationships. Want to check if a potential partner or business associate is a good match? It allows you to run their details in the app for an analysis, too.

Available on iOS & Android.

2. Co-Star

If placements of the sun, moon and planets have got you befuddled, this super popular app with chic black-and-white imagery and explanations on planetary positions will help you gain a little more insight.

Other key features include a personality analysis generated via integrated AI and proprietary technology, which delves into personality traits as well as predictions and daily readings. These are broken down into categories like Thinking & Creativity, Sex & Love, and Social Life. Like The Pattern, you can also add friends and compare charts, and measure compatibility across the various categories.

It doles out daily push notifications too, with, let’s just say, interesting advice.

Free, available on iOs and Android.

3. The Chani App

This self-funded iPhone app was started by Canadian astrologer Chani Nicholas, who’s also the author of You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance. Her approach towards astrology is based on using it as a tool for self-discovery and mindfulness, and her app leans towards that philosophy as well.

With a visually appealing interface, it’s an amalgation of her offerings—horoscopes, birth chart interpretations, a podcast, and even workshops for certain phases of the planets on a single platform. Certain segments of the app, such as the weekly horoscopes and podcasts, are free while others like a library of meditations are accessible by subscription.

Free, with in-app purchases, available on iOS.

4. Sanctuary

PHOTO: Sanctuary

Unlike its competition, Sanctuary adds a human touch with live chats and personalised readings through a real astrologer, psychic, or tarot card reader via the app.

It’s also particularly useful for beginners looking to learn about astrology, as it touches on the basics and provides simplified guides and answers on different topics, signs, moon phases, and planets in line with your star sign.

And once you’re done with that, tap on the Daily Horoscope section and scroll through for interactive daily horoscopes, a daily tarot pull, and monthly horoscopes.

Free, with in-app purchases. Live readings are priced from $28.99 for a 15-minute reading. Available on iOS and Android.

5. Daily Horoscope

PHOTO: Daily Horoscope

If you’ve always loved flipping to the horoscope section of a magazine or newspaper, this app is for you. With millions of downloads, it dishes out daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes derived from your birth date.

And it goes a step further with descriptions of Chinese zodiacs for the years 2021, 2020, and 2019 together with character traits and self-help tips, as well as Druid horoscopes, which connects the birth of people with certain trees.

Free with in-app purchases, available on iOS and Android.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.